ESCC to reopen scholarships, increase funding

For students who are interested in attending Fall 2021 classes but who have not already applied, applications are being accepted at this time. The College’s free application can be found at escc.edu/apply. Individuals who would like to learn more about the College and its programs or take a tour of campus can visit escc.edu/admissions to reach out to a recruiter or take the College’s virtual tour.

In addition to the scholarship application, students who plan to attend ESCC/AAC during the fall semester are encouraged to complete the 2021-22 FAFSA at studentaid.gov and use school code 001015 for ESCC/AAC. For more information about the FAFSA and ESCC financial aid, visit escc.edu/financialaid.

For individuals interested in getting a head start on their degree or training, summer classes are an option at ESCC. Open registration for Summer 2021 will begin Thursday, April 15. Students are encouraged to speak with their adviser before registering for summer classes through their myESCC account. Once summer registration begins, summer pell grants will start being processed. For transient students who wish to take summer courses, visit escc.edu/admissions to begin the enrollment process.