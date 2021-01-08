ESCC, Wallace announce Dean’s, President’s lists for Fall 2020

Enterprise State Community College, including the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark, and Wallace Community College have announced the students who made the Dean’s and President’s lists for the Fall 2020 semester.
ESCC
To be placed on the President’s List, students are required to maintain a semester grade point average of 4.0 and complete a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work. For Fall 2020, 131 students have been recognized. Coffee County and surrounding area students are:
- Stephanie Janine Adelman - Level Plains
- James Daniel Anderson - New Brockton
- Daniel W Andrews - Daleville
- Stephanie Erin Barnes Bradshaw - Enterprise
- Jeff Edward Bell - Enterprise
- Bryon Jermiah Berlin - Samson
- Richard J Bigelow - Enterprise
- Brodie W Boozer - Enterprise
- Douglas M Bright - Enterprise
- Abigail Leigh Britton - Daleville
- Morgan Frances Broeme - Enterprise
- Alexis Brown - Enterprise
- Isaac Robert Bruce - Enterprise
- Tiffany Josie-ann Campbell - Elba
- Charles Philip Cardwell - New Brockton
- Keely Alysse Catrett - Chancellor
- Ethan Ray Cox- Daleville
- Sierra May Crawford - Geneva
- Victoria Crawford - Geneva
- Austin Jordan Donaldson - Samson
- Caleb Donaldson - Samson
- Chanlyn Michelle Free - Elba
- Kathryn Rose Free - Kinston
- John Walter Gilley - Chancellor
- Tevin Jajuan Goode - Enterprise
- Kaila Sue Gorman - Samson
- Corbin Gary Griffin - Enterprise
- Kendra L Grissett - Jack
- Keyerra Seymone Harris - Enterprise
- Ralph Wesley Hawn - Enterprise
- Madison Leigh Holley - Samson
- Chuck Hood - Elba
- Conner Heath Howell - Enterprise
- Richard Cole Howell - Enterprise
- Randy Blake Jenkins - New Brockton
- Casey Rena Lamb - Samson
- Arielle Lauren Lee - Geneva
- Kent M Loo - Enterprise
- Lori Grace Mayo - Enterprise
- Jessica Eileen McNeil - Fort Rucker
- Tanner Alan Morris - Elba
- Joel C Newsom - Enterprise
- Kaitlynn Ann Nicholson - Enterprise
- Caitlyn Nicole Nolin - New Brockton
- Cody Patrick Norris - Daleville
- Robert Harley Oborne - Enterprise
- Sandy Monica Pentecost - Fort Rucker
- Abigail Platt - Enterprise
- Connor Michael Purvis - Enterprise
- Jeremy Sanders - Enterprise
- Austin David Sheppard - New Brockton
- Breana Nicole Siegler - Daleville
- Steven J Spencer - New Brockton
- Leticia Spinozzi Lyria - Fort Rucker
- Angela Kim Sweet - Enterprise
- Dawson W Taylor - Geneva
- Roslyn Bess Taylor - Enterprise
- Jayleana Marie Teele - New Brockton
- Abbrionna Antonay Thomas - Enterprise
- Victoria Joy Tyson - Enterprise
- Joshua Clayton Ward - New Brockton
- Matthew Bryant Waters - Enterprise
- Michael Shane Watson - Elba
- Kasey Elizabeth Wilkerson - Enterprise
- Christopher B Williams - Enterprise
- Kevin Patrick Zelman - Enterprise
To be placed on the Dean’s List, students are required to maintain a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above but below 4.0 and complete a minimum semester course load of 12 semester hours of college-level work. For Fall 2020, 143 students have been recognized.
- Gabriel Mack Anderson - Chancellor
- Jacob Nathaniel Anderson - New Brockton
- Gwendolyn Louise Attaway - Daleville
- Rebecca Lynn Badger - Enterprise
- Alexis Danielle Barker - Jack
- Katherine Elisabeth Bell - Enterprise
- Hunter Newman Bennett - Enterprise
- Kayla Marie Burch - New Brockton
- Luis Enrique Calixtro Olea - Enterprise
- Rexton Jared Campbell - Elba
- Jayce D Caraway - Geneva
- Joseph Braden Chalker - Enterprise
- Collin Nicholas Cole - Enterprise
- Cassie Madeline Cooper - Enterprise
- Britton Chanler Coppage - Elba
- Gracie Elizabeth Coppage - Elba
- William Conner Couch - Enterprise
- Jordan Trace Crain - Enterprise
- Jennifer Lindsay Dallas - Enterprise
- Megann Elizabeth Dallas - Enterprise
- Justin Davon Daniels - Enterprise
- Shaun Charles Ericksen - Enterprise
- Michael Floyd - Kinston
- Robert Joseph Gebhart - Enterprise
- Devan Seth Gibbs - Samson
- Barry G Goforth - Coffee Springs
- Ava Grace Gothard - Enterprise
- Phaybein Laronn Green - Enterprise
- Cole Alexander Guillory - Daleville
- Joseph Lane Gustafson - Enterprise
- Ethan Guy Harmsen - Jack
- Melissa H Herring - Enterprise
- Gregory Devon Hill - Enterprise
- Anaiya Symone Hornsby - Enterprise
- Jasmin Hurtado - Enterprise
- Jaden Alexis Ivey - Enterprise
- Vanesa Jimenez - Elba
- Chance Lee Johnson - Elba
- Willow Rose Johnson - Jack
- Katherine Nicole Kennedy - Enterprise
- William E Kim - Ft Rucker
- Audra Renee Kline - Enterprise
- Matthew Allen Lashier - Enterprise
- Christina Leon - Enterprise
- Jackson Brett Lessmann - Enterprise
- Elizabeth Grace Long - Enterprise
- Charles Paul Malysse - Enterprise
- Samuel Alberto Mazariegos - Enterprise
- Jarrod Lance Milton - Geneva
- Joshua Baily Mitchell - Enterprise
- Brayton Scott Moore - Enterprise
- Hayden Hanson Morgan - Enterprise
- Toni Marie Morlan - Enterprise
- Seirra Kadae Neal - Enterprise
- Alexander David Oros - Enterprise
- Jacob Ryan Otto - Enterprise
- Heather Parker - Fort Rucker
- Larry Stevens Petrie - Enterprise
- Jaelynn Brielle Phillips - Enterprise
- Chad Reeves - Enterprise
- Thomas Robert Anthony Reynolds - Enterprise
- Andrew Taylor Richardson - Enterprise
- Silenia Nicole Richardson - New Brockton
- Ashanti Sharmell Riley - Daleville
- Jacob Logan Ritchie - Geneva
- Judson Hayes Scarbrough - Enterprise
- Raven Skye Sims - Samson, AL
- Adam Chance Smedley - Enterprise
- Joseph Derek Smith - Enterprise
- Mary Elizabeth Smith - New Brockton
- James Ronald Stigers - Daleville
- Daniel A Terry - Enterprise
- Trent Nathan Traxler - Daleville
- Bryson Vasilevich - Enterprise
- Michael Anthony Villarreal - Enterprise
- Kayla S Warren - Enterprise
- Jared Alexander Wesolek - Enterprise
- Emma Catherine Wolfe - Enterprise
Wallace Community College
Students awarded to the President’s list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours with a grade point average of 4.0. Eligibility for the Dean’s list is based on a GPA of 3.5 or higher, with a minimum of 12 semester hours. Those named to the fall 2020 President’s list are:
- Hanna Elizabeth Anderson – Chancellor
- Brandon M. Gay – Chancellor
- Pierce Avon Lefevr- Chancellor
- Katlyn Savannah Creel - Coffee Springs
- Jessica Maria Baumgartner - Daleville
- Hannah Lee Grice – Daleville
- Skyler Daniel Nalley – Elba
- Sydney Nicole Bonds - Enterprise
- Stephanie Lynn Carmichael - Enterprise
- Jose Juan Claudio Malave - Enterprise
- Madelyn Grace McGuffey – Enterprise
- Nyah Elizabeth Phillips – Enterprise
- Maxwell James Pikal – Enterprise
- Dyahmond Gabrielle Rodgers - Enterprise
- Eric Enrique Rodriguez – Enterprise
- Kaydon Leon Bruce – Geneva
- Sara Kate Gainey – Geneva
- Meagan Grace Lamb – Geneva
- Chloe A. Nance - Geneva
Eligibility for the Dean’s list is based on a GPA of 3.5 or higher, with a minimum of 12 semester hours. Those named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list are:
- Amber Nicole Smith - Coffee Springs
- Aneena Reynolds - Daleville
- Rebekah Florence Allen - Elba
- Blake Anthony Cobb - Elba
- Elizabeth Grace Woodham - Elba
- Andrea Dianelle Arias - Enterprise
- Jessica Dawn De Geus - Enterprise
- Cherish N. Jordan - Enterprise
- Jessica Randie McClintock - Enterprise
- Shawn Michael Werder - Enterprise
- Hollye Kendall Wynne - Enterprise
- Cassy Deeann Taylor - Fort Rucker
- Joshua Ray Deroue - Geneva
- Jenna Lee Nowling - Geneva
- Natanya Shaniece Pate - Geneva
- Brooke Nicole Macon - Kinston
- Kerry JerAlex Williams - New Brockton