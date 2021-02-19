ESCC Weevils get big first win

At last!

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils finally got their first win of the 2021 basketball season with a 101-57 win over visiting Coastal Alabama Community College-East Warhawks in Ray Lolley Gym Wednesday night.

Enterprise (1-8, 1-4) broke a last-place South Division tie with the Warhawks and scored more than 100 points for the first time during this challenging COVID-19 season in which fans have yet to be allowed to attend games.

The Weevils led, 26-11, after the game’s first 10 minutes, 46-24, at halftime and, 74-37, midway through the second half.

Tiqual Taylor led six Weevils who scored in double figures; Taylor netted 22 points.

Corey Steadman had 19 points in the win and teammate Amir Devone added 14.

Braydon Whitaker scored 12 points and Lamont Sanders and Shomaris Gaines scored 11 apiece on a night all nine Weevils who played scored.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had shots fall like we did tonight,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams, adding the Weevils outdid their opponents in rebounds and turnovers and hustled at both ends of the court the full game.

Enterprise travels to Brewton for the rematch with the Warhawks Friday.