ESCC welcomes Gibbs, Hess as new recruiters

Enterprise State Community College has added two new members to its recruitment team.

Cassie Gibbs will serve the College as the recruiter for the Alabama Aviation College, a unit of Enterprise State. Gibbs has been at the College since August 2019, where she served as the Communication Marketing Specialist in the Public Relations Department. She will bring her knowledge of ESCC and AAC to her new position as well as her skills in communication, marketing and social media management. Previous to her time at the College, she worked as a staff writer for The Southeast Sun/Daleville Sun-Courier.

A native of Sweet Water, Gibbs received both her bachelor’s degree in English and her master’s degree in Strategic Communication from Troy University.

“I am very excited to join the recruitment team at ESCC and the Alabama Aviation College,” Gibbs said. “While I’ve been at the College the last year and a half, I have seen firsthand just how much this College has done and can do for its students and community. I am so ready to meet potential students so I can share all the great opportunities available to them and help them take those first steps toward their future.”