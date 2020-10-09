ESCC's Mechatronics named NC3 School on the Rise

“This is unlike the other certifications we are offering in Mechatronics, which are related to technical skills, but I believe it goes hand in hand with what we are already doing in that it gives the students tools they need to find personal satisfaction in their chosen careers,” Hanson said.

Dean of Instruction Danny Long said the NC3 recognition and the addition of a new certification shows the leadership of Hanson and the great growth of the program.

“Aubri has done a fantastic job with this program at our Ozark campus,” Long said. “When we developed this program, we knew we wanted to offer a program unique to the area that would provide needed training. Every possible step has been taken to expand this program to continue with our mission to meet the needs of our local and state workforce, whether that is offering more NC3 certifications or developing internship opportunities with local businesses to create a workforce pipeline.

“We are a community college, and our mission is to see our students and community be successful and grow. I would say we are well on our way to accomplish our mission, and I’m proud that NC3 sees the great work and potential of our program.”