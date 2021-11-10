 Skip to main content
ESS team finishes second in Destin invitational
ESS team finishes second in Destin invitational

Pictured, from left, are: Back row: Coach Marco Lascano, Diego Sammur, Conrad Suter, Edwin Hernandez, Minjae Kim, Chase Perry, Gabe Faulkner, Matthew Siegler, Brogan Mason, Aiden Ward, Lincoln Lascano, Drew Suter, James Jackson and Coach Tommy Sutter. Front row: Davey Gomez, Cristian Calixtro, Caden Belich, Jose Segura-Rocha, Robin Javier, Jeremiah Griffin, Tyler McDaniel and Carter Lascano .

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Enterprise Select’s 16U team ESS Wolfpack 06/07 competed at the Beachfest Invitational in Destin, Florida and came in second place in a points based bracket.

It was a good showing from the Enterprise Select team. The Wolfpack had a shutout win against the Dothan Shockers 06, a tie against Vestavia Hills 06 and an almost come from behind win from five goals down against a 17U team NFM Madrid 05.

“Our team had several opportunities to score more goals over the weekend. Our players showed so much fight and heart in every match. Very proud in how they played and their effort all weekend,” said club founder and coach Marco Lascano.

For registration or club info visit Enterpriseselectsoccer.com or email at Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com

