ESS team finishes second in Destin invitational

Enterprise Select’s 16U team ESS Wolfpack 06/07 competed at the Beachfest Invitational in Destin, Florida and came in second place in a points based bracket.

It was a good showing from the Enterprise Select team. The Wolfpack had a shutout win against the Dothan Shockers 06, a tie against Vestavia Hills 06 and an almost come from behind win from five goals down against a 17U team NFM Madrid 05.

“Our team had several opportunities to score more goals over the weekend. Our players showed so much fight and heart in every match. Very proud in how they played and their effort all weekend,” said club founder and coach Marco Lascano.

For registration or club info visit Enterpriseselectsoccer.com or email at Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com