ESS team wins Capital Cup championship

Enterprise Select’s 18U team ESS Wolfpack 04/05 traveled to Montgomery to play in the Capital Cup Tournament and played some great soccer, going undefeated and winning the 18U Championship.

This team isn’t a true to age 18U team. They have three 18U players and the rest of the team is made up of 17U, 16U and 15U players playing up. But it didn’t stop them from playing some great soccer the entire weekend.

The Wolfpack won all three of their matches over the weekend, defeating Alabama FC 04 Premier 1-0 in a hard fought match. The Wolfpack won their second match 3-1 vs a 19U team FC Montgomery 03/04 by dominating possession and shots on goal. On Sunday, the Wolfpack continued their great play with a dominating 6-0 against 18U AYSO Milton. In addition to their success at the tournament, the team is also currently ranked #2 in the state of Alabama.

“So proud of how our kids played in their first tournament of the season. They train hard and give great effort every time they practice and it showed the entire weekend,” said Coach and Club Founder Marco Lascano.

