ESS team wins Destin Soccer Rodeo Championship

Enterprise Select Soccer Club’s 12U team, ESS 10, traveled to Florida to compete at the Destin Soccer Rodeo tournament in Destin and became 12U Champions.

ESS 10 continued their dominating play by scoring a total of 29 goals and allowing only one in four games this past weekend. In their last eight games they scored 57 goals and allowed only one.

This team has had a very impressive performance during its last two tournaments.

ESS 10 won 6-0 vs FC Dallas EC—2010B

ESS 10 won 10-0 vs DFC 10/11

ESS 10 won 7-0 vs RAD FC 2010B (Semifinals)

ESS 10 won 6-1 vs Bayside Rush 10 (Championship)

“I’m so impressed and proud of this team. They train hard and it’s showing on the field,” said Club Founder Marco Lascano.

To register or for club information visit Enterpriseselectsoccer.com or email us at Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com