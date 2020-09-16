Ex-employee sues County Commission for religious discrimination

A former Coffee County employee filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Coffee County Commission, alleging he was subject to religious discrimination and a hostile work environment.
Robert Hadley of Andalusia, who started working for the county as an electrician in 2014 and eventually reached the level of assistant maintenance superintendent, is Jewish. He claims he was the target of many anti-Semitic comments and slurs by co-employees.
His lawsuit claims he was the victim of religious discrimination, a religious-based cold and hostile work environment and retaliation from work supervisors.
Hadley, 43, claims he was forced to sign a letter of resignation on April 29, 2019, allegedly for making an improper purchase of a spray paint gun and falsifying his time sheet. He claims in his suit he was forced to resign for being Jewish.
His complaint did not ask for specific monetary damages, but did request a jury trial.
Coffee County Administrator/Attorney Rod Morgan not only would not comment, he said he could not comment.
“I’ve not been served and I can’t even give you a ‘no comment,’” Morgan said. “There’s nothing at this point for me to comment on. I have not received a complaint”
A copy of the lawsuit, along with a copy of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) findings of its investigation were provided by Hadley’s attorney, Julian McPhillips, to the Enterprise Ledger on Tuesday morning.
However, the EEOC closed the file on Hadley’s charge with a report received on Aug. 7.
“Based on its investigation, the EEOC is unable to conclude that the information obtained established violations of the statutes. This does not certify that the respondent is in compliance with the statutes. No finding is made as to any other issues that might be construed as having been raised by this charge.”
Hadley was given his right to sue, and McPhillips Shinbaum, LLP, has taken the case.
