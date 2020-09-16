Ex-employee sues County Commission for religious discrimination

A former Coffee County employee filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Coffee County Commission, alleging he was subject to religious discrimination and a hostile work environment.

Robert Hadley of Andalusia, who started working for the county as an electrician in 2014 and eventually reached the level of assistant maintenance superintendent, is Jewish. He claims he was the target of many anti-Semitic comments and slurs by co-employees.

His lawsuit claims he was the victim of religious discrimination, a religious-based cold and hostile work environment and retaliation from work supervisors.

Hadley, 43, claims he was forced to sign a letter of resignation on April 29, 2019, allegedly for making an improper purchase of a spray paint gun and falsifying his time sheet. He claims in his suit he was forced to resign for being Jewish.

His complaint did not ask for specific monetary damages, but did request a jury trial.

Coffee County Administrator/Attorney Rod Morgan not only would not comment, he said he could not comment.

“I’ve not been served and I can’t even give you a ‘no comment,’” Morgan said. “There’s nothing at this point for me to comment on. I have not received a complaint”