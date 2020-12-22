Expect cold, potentially severe weather Christmas Eve

The Coffee County Emergency Management Agency said Monday afternoon to be prepared for a cold front to move in Christmas Eve that brings with it the threat of severe weather.

“This front will bring some potential for severe weather with the possibility for damaging winds and a few tornadoes,” Deputy Director Grant Lyons said. “The inland extent of the severe threat remains quite uncertain and will be dependent on how fast the system moves through.”

After the cold front, the coldest temperatures of the season are likely with highs struggling to get out of the 30’s on Christmas Day. The coldest night of the next seven days will fall on Christmas night with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20’s.

To stay current on weather updates, visit the Coffee County EMA’s Facebook page and sign up for the EMA’s mass notification system at https://www.coffeecounty.us/239/Emergency-Management.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.