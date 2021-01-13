Exposing popular food safety myths

Produce Bins Don’t Need to be Cleaned

People may believe that because they only put fruit and vegetables in the produce bin, that it doesn’t need cleaning. However, there are some naturally occurring bacteria in fresh fruits and vegetables that can cause cross contamination.

“A recent study revealed that the refrigerator produce compartment was one of the places in the kitchen with the most germs,” Moore said.

To prevent the buildup of bacteria, clean the produce bin and other bins in the refrigerator often with hot water and soap. Rinse the bins thoroughly after washing. Dry them with a clean cloth towel or allow them to air dry outside of the refrigerator.

Leftovers are Safe to Eat Until they Smell

Smell is not an indication of whether food is safe to eat. The types of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses do not affect the taste, smell or appearance of food. People should either freeze or discard refrigerated leftovers within three to four days, even if they smell and look fine.

Melons Don’t Need to be Cleaned