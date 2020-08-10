Extension office aware of Chinese seed scam

The Chinese seed scam is starting to reach Coffee County.

County Agent Gavin Mauldin said his extension office is accepting seed packaging and will forward them on to the proper channels at the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.

“Don’t open them, don’t touch them,” Mauldin said. “Hang onto the packaging. You can report them to the state or, starting today, you can drop them off at the extension office.

“They’re pretty much finding out they’re a lot of flower seeds, herbs, some weed seeds. So get them turned in. Please don’t plant them. Don’t throw them in the trash; don’t flush them down the toilet. They’re invasive. It’s possible they could sprout in these places. Just turn them in, get them reported and we’ll get them disposed of.”

Mauldin said the seeds provide a launching point for Chinese companies to write phony reviews of other products.

“They’re labeling these seeds jewelry or miscellaneous stuff,” the county agent said. “Once they get your address they can use false reviews of their real products to try to enhance their sales. We want to hang onto the packaging with addresses, where they’re labeled from, where they’re shipped from. That way, if law enforcement wants to do something later they can do so.”

Mauldin said his office is having a Serve Safe food training Aug. 18-19 where food managers and kitchen workers can be certified. An online turf workshop is set for Aug. 13 and Aug. 27 for those that have to manage athletic fields.”