Extension office aware of Chinese seed scam

The Chinese seed scam is starting to reach Coffee County.
County Agent Gavin Mauldin said his extension office is accepting seed packaging and will forward them on to the proper channels at the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.
“Don’t open them, don’t touch them,” Mauldin said. “Hang onto the packaging. You can report them to the state or, starting today, you can drop them off at the extension office.
“They’re pretty much finding out they’re a lot of flower seeds, herbs, some weed seeds. So get them turned in. Please don’t plant them. Don’t throw them in the trash; don’t flush them down the toilet. They’re invasive. It’s possible they could sprout in these places. Just turn them in, get them reported and we’ll get them disposed of.”
Mauldin said the seeds provide a launching point for Chinese companies to write phony reviews of other products.
“They’re labeling these seeds jewelry or miscellaneous stuff,” the county agent said. “Once they get your address they can use false reviews of their real products to try to enhance their sales. We want to hang onto the packaging with addresses, where they’re labeled from, where they’re shipped from. That way, if law enforcement wants to do something later they can do so.”
Mauldin said his office is having a Serve Safe food training Aug. 18-19 where food managers and kitchen workers can be certified. An online turf workshop is set for Aug. 13 and Aug. 27 for those that have to manage athletic fields.”
County Administrator/Attorney Rod Morgan told the commission about several lease-purchase agreements that are in the works. KBI Industries is prepared to sign a lease-purchase agreement for the tire processing facility.
Another company is interested in investigating a lease-purchase agreement at the Brundidge landfill, which Coffee County acquired through a public-private partnership several years ago.
“The company would like to request a memorandum of understanding that provides the company a right of refusal on the lease,” Morgan told commissioners.
The commission authorized the company’s right of refusal request.
The commission also unanimously passed Morgan’s request to save around $6,500 to purchase a sheriff’s department vehicle now, which would allow the county to zero out that line item for next year. The Tahoe will be purchased off the state bid list.
Morgan also gave a passionate plea about registering for the census, noting Coffee County as a whole is around a 60 percent response rate, which is slightly below the state average return rate.
“You don’t count until you get counted,” Morgan said, reminding citizens that the census results will affect Alabama for the next 10 years.
County Engineer Marty Lentz said several annual bids have been renewed. The debris removal contract in the event of a disaster has been renewed for a third and final year.
The diesel fuel and gasoline aspects also have been renewed. Petroleum Trade has the tanker load of gas contract, Home Oil has the less than tanker load of gas, Mansfield Oil has the tanker load of diesel and Home Oil has the less than tanker load of diesel.
Also, the bid for lime-based rock has been extended for another year. The commission passed a resolution extending each of those bids.
It also gave Lentz the authority to seek bids for plant mix and triple-surface treatment.
The commission also entered into a funding agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to install guard rails at culverts on county roads 420, 719 and 148, roads on the county’s six-year resurfacing plan.
“We’re getting ahead of the curve and getting guard rails in place on those three culvert structures prior to resurfacing,” Lentz told commissioners.
Finally, commissioners heard an encouraging report from County EMA Director James Brown. Brown noted there have been 117 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the last 14 days in Coffee County, which he called a “significant drop” from where that number stood two weeks ago.
“Before, we were trending around 20 a day at our last meeting two weeks ago,” he said. “I encourage everybody to keep wearing your mask. I think it’s making a difference.”
