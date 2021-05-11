Extension Office holds workshop at Elba's Giving Garden

This past April, the Coffee County Extension Office hosted a raised bed gardening workshop at Elba’s Giving Garden.

The Giving Garden is a project of Restoration154, Inc., an Elba-based non-profit. Currently, there are 20 raised beds and a tunnel house on site, and all of the produce grown at the Giving Garden is distributed at the Elba Community Food Bank.

Raised bed gardening is a form of gardening that uses three-to-four foot wide beds of any length or shape. The soil is raised above the surrounding soil, six inches to waist high, enclosed by a frame generally made of wood, rock or concrete blocks, and enriched with a soil compost mix.

A few advantages to raised bed gardening includes: maximizing space when it is limited, a solution to poor or rocky soil conditions, can be constructed to meet accessibility needs, and improved drainage. Vegetables, fruits, herbs, cut flowers and many other plants can be grown in raised bed gardens—the possibilities are endless.