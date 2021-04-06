Extension Office welcomes all to educational workshops

The Coffee County Extension Office recently hosted an in-depth, hands-on learning landscape trees and ornamental care pruning workshop that included topics such as the care and recommended pruning techniques for landscape trees and ornamental plants, with an emphasis on right plant, right place, right time being the key for successful and healthy landscape plants.

Mauldin planned the event and kicked off the workshop. The Coffee County Extension office held the event outside and had everyone socially distanced, and Jones educated the attendees on pruning tool maintenance with a hands on demonstration which included cleaning your tools, sharpening when needed and proper storage.

Carter gave a demonstration on chainsaws and power pole saws, stressing the need for the proper safety protocols that all homeowners should follow, along with general maintenance, care and proper use. Lunch was provided by the Coffee County Extension office with the help of Coffee County Administrative Assistant Nikki Drewery; this gave the attendees the time to take a break and ask questions. Following the break, Kelly talked about which pruning tools to use and the techniques recommended for ornamental plants such as crape myrtles and boxwoods, and Brodbeck educated everyone on pruning techniques for trees, roots and tree risk assessment, meaning evaluating the potential risk of failure for a tree or if it is structurally sound.