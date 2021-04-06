Extension Office welcomes all to educational workshops

The Coffee County Extension Office recently hosted an in-depth, hands-on learning landscape trees and ornamental care pruning workshop that included topics such as the care and recommended pruning techniques for landscape trees and ornamental plants, with an emphasis on right plant, right place, right time being the key for successful and healthy landscape plants.
Alabama Cooperative Extension System employees Gavin Mauldin, Coffee County Extension coordinator, Bence Carter, ACES-Forestry, Wildlife & Natural, Neil Kelly, ACES-Commercial Horticulture, Dr. Beau Brodbeck, ACES-Urban Forestry, and Megan Jones, ACES-Home Horticulture, teamed up to provide the workshop.
Mauldin planned the event and kicked off the workshop. The Coffee County Extension office held the event outside and had everyone socially distanced, and Jones educated the attendees on pruning tool maintenance with a hands on demonstration which included cleaning your tools, sharpening when needed and proper storage.
Carter gave a demonstration on chainsaws and power pole saws, stressing the need for the proper safety protocols that all homeowners should follow, along with general maintenance, care and proper use. Lunch was provided by the Coffee County Extension office with the help of Coffee County Administrative Assistant Nikki Drewery; this gave the attendees the time to take a break and ask questions. Following the break, Kelly talked about which pruning tools to use and the techniques recommended for ornamental plants such as crape myrtles and boxwoods, and Brodbeck educated everyone on pruning techniques for trees, roots and tree risk assessment, meaning evaluating the potential risk of failure for a tree or if it is structurally sound.
The Coffee County Extension office is holding another workshop regarding raised beds on Friday, April 9 at the Elba Giving Garden. The workshop will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Elba First United Methodist Church followed by planting at the Giving Garden.
The Forestry Landowner Tour will be held on Friday, April 23 at the National Security Recreation Property on County Road 404 in Elba. The GPS coordinates are 31.389587,-86.131863. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by the start of the tour at 9 a.m. A provided lunch will be given at 11 a.m. and the program concludes at noon.
To register for these events or for more informatoin, call the Coffee County Extension Office at 334-894-5596.
On Tuesday, April 27, the Enterprise Farmers Market will host a training workshop for anyone wanting to sell their eggs at the market. Participants will learn about labeling requirements, food safety regulations and more. The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Farmers Market. For more information, contact Bridgette Brannon at 334-714-1248 or huttobf@auiburn.edu.
