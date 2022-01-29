Extra! Extra! Newsies makes headlines at Flowers Center for the Performing Arts

Fifty-six high school students from Dale County and Ozark City schools will present “Newsies” at Flowers Center for the Performing Arts in Ozark. The curtain goes up at 7 p.m. Feb. 8, 10, 11 and 12.
“It’s really a community effort that showcases the talent of the Wiregrass,” Margie Benson, director, said. “They’ve been working after school and on weekends since late September, and they’re truly committed.”
“Newsies” is a musical based on the 1992 film, which was inspired by the actual newsboys strike of 1899 in New York City. “Newsies” opened on Broadway in 2012 and ran for 1,004 performances.
Characters include some real-life people such as Joseph Pulitzer, the newspaper tycoon, and Theodore Roosevelt, who was governor of New York at the time the show is set. Reeivice Girtman, superintendent of Ozark City Schools, plays the cameo role of Roosevelt. It is a tradition to include notables from the community in these high school productions. Two seasons ago, Ben Baker of the Dale County School system appeared in “West Side Story.”
Others who help Benson put the production up are Michelle Kelley, musical director, and Tracy Shillabeer, choreographer.
“The shows we have done in the past have been more classical and traditional, and the dancing in “Newsies” is more contemporary and current because it was first produced in 2012. Still, everything is in keeping with the turn-of-the-century time period, which makes it really interesting,” Shillabeer said.
In addition to the students from G.W. Long, Ariton, Carroll and Dale County high schools, adult volunteers help Benson, Kelley and Shillabeer by handling tickets, set design and construction, props, costumes, lighting and the myriad other aspects involved in such a production. Colson Collier, a senior at Ariton, is one of the two student directors. Deanna McDaniel, a senior at Carroll, is the other.
“We work with the chorus and dancers and the main cast,” Colson said. “We help with suggestions and notes and lights and back-stage and whatever else needs doing. I love it because at Flowers you can be whoever you want to be, and it’s just a lot of fun. Plus, we are all like a family.”
Colson plays Jack Kelly, leader of the news boys, a group of homeless orphans who live in Lower Manhattan and sell newspapers to survive. When Jack and his cohorts find out Pulitzer has raised the price of newspapers from 50 to 60 cents per one hundred, Jack declares the newsies are a union and organizes a protest. With some help from intrepid newspaper reporter Katherine Plumber, the newsies make a splash and draw attention to the plight of the working poor. Popular songs from the show include “The World Will Know,” “King of New York” and “Seize the Day.”
For information about tickets to “Newsies”, call 334-774-0720, email margiebenson1@gmail.com or drop by Flowers Center from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m Tuesday and Thursday. Price is $15.