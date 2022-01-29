Extra! Extra! Newsies makes headlines at Flowers Center for the Performing Arts

In addition to the students from G.W. Long, Ariton, Carroll and Dale County high schools, adult volunteers help Benson, Kelley and Shillabeer by handling tickets, set design and construction, props, costumes, lighting and the myriad other aspects involved in such a production. Colson Collier, a senior at Ariton, is one of the two student directors. Deanna McDaniel, a senior at Carroll, is the other.

“We work with the chorus and dancers and the main cast,” Colson said. “We help with suggestions and notes and lights and back-stage and whatever else needs doing. I love it because at Flowers you can be whoever you want to be, and it’s just a lot of fun. Plus, we are all like a family.”

Colson plays Jack Kelly, leader of the news boys, a group of homeless orphans who live in Lower Manhattan and sell newspapers to survive. When Jack and his cohorts find out Pulitzer has raised the price of newspapers from 50 to 60 cents per one hundred, Jack declares the newsies are a union and organizes a protest. With some help from intrepid newspaper reporter Katherine Plumber, the newsies make a splash and draw attention to the plight of the working poor. Popular songs from the show include “The World Will Know,” “King of New York” and “Seize the Day.”

For information about tickets to “Newsies”, call 334-774-0720, email margiebenson1@gmail.com or drop by Flowers Center from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m Tuesday and Thursday. Price is $15.