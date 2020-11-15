Fair thee well and adieu

We spent two nights there. It was to have been five but we were asked to move on by the management for being too noisy. The manager claimed he thought when the reservation had been made that we were a group of diabetics coming in for a quiet week on the beach.

We left and headed to Panama City, as upset as any 19-year olds hanging out in Florida on their parent’s dime could be.

The Hawaii Kai had a restaurant at the top that slowly revolved, but I never did have a chance to eat there before the eviction notice arrived. A few years later, Holiday Inn purchased the property and added to it, while keeping the original building and its novelty top-floor restaurant. About three years ago it finally came down after a new development was planned.

Anyway, on that trip KM took, another shark decided to swim near the shore. She took some pictures with her Kodak. She said it was a hammerhead, but it’s hard to tell from her pictures. Maybe the one she saw was related to the one in the video. He would have had to have been a great-grandfather as the average lifespan of a shark in the wild is 20 to 30 years.

There is a thrill, a rush that overcomes you when you get close to a wild animal. And often, if too close, it makes you want a cold one.