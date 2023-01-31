Fall 2022 graduates announced at UA

The University of Alabama awarded over 1,650 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10.
Students listed as candidates to receive degrees include:
LeeAnn Capps of Enterprise received Master of Arts;
Abbie Glass of Opp received Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences;
Anna Jackson of Elba received Bachelor of Arts;
James Martin of Enterprise received Master of Public Administration;
Brooke Meyer of Brantley received Bachelor of Science;
Susan Nave of Enterprise received Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and,
Courtney Rogers of Enterprise received Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
