 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall 2022 graduates announced at UA

  • 0
University of Alabama logo

The University of Alabama awarded over 1,650 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10.

Students listed as candidates to receive degrees include:

LeeAnn Capps of Enterprise received Master of Arts;

Abbie Glass of Opp received Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences;

Anna Jackson of Elba received Bachelor of Arts;

James Martin of Enterprise received Master of Public Administration;

Brooke Meyer of Brantley received Bachelor of Science;

Susan Nave of Enterprise received Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and,

Courtney Rogers of Enterprise received Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert