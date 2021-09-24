Fall Harvest Day welcomes new season

Children and adults will have a chance to spend some energy and enjoy friendly competition at 9:30 a.m. in the Potato Race, as they try to get across the finish line with a potato safely balanced upon a spoon.

Whether they were raised on a farm or in the city, adults and children alike can test their skill and speed in the 10 a.m. Peanut Pick-Off contest. Peanuts on the vine are being provided by farmer Stacy McArdle.

Cash prizes in both of the contests are sponsored by the overall Fall Harvest Day sponsor, Alabama Ag Credit.

A corn hole game will also be set up for children of all ages to play at their leisure during the morning.

If you want to see how peanut butter is freshly made, you’ll want to stop by to see the Coffee County queens, who will be making and giving away tasty samples from 8:15 a.m. until about noon, or until the peanut butter is gone. Century 21 Regency Realty is supplying ingredients for the tasting.

“These are a few of the activities planned, and you never know what else you’ll find going on at the market on any given Saturday,” Kirkland said. “Come on down and join us. It’s gonna be another great day at the Market.”

See the advertisement in the Friday edition of the Dothan Eagle for a list of scheduled activities.