Familiar faces returning to Elba City Council

During Monday night’s Elba City Council meeting, four of the sitting council members were declared the outright winners for their district after they were unopposed at the July 21 filing deadline.

Johnathan Lockett in District 1, Gappa Wise, District 2, Jane Brunson, District 3, and A.R. Williams, District 5, all ran unopposed and were proclaimed the winners in a resolution passed that night.

District 4 representative Tom Maddox did not seek reelection after declaring his candidacy for mayor. He will be replaced by Bryan Grimes, who also ran unopposed.

Grimes is a resident of Elba and is now retired after working as a mechanic on Fort Rucker for 17 years and as a farmer in the Curtis community. He said he wants to bring a sense of the older generation and “how we do things” to the city council.

“I love Elba and want to see it do well,” he said. “I felt like it was my civic duty to run. I want to do what’s right for the city.”

Grimes is married to Anita Sessions Grimes and they have two children, Britt Grimes and Ashton Grimes Parker. Grimes was very excited to report that they have four grandchildren and one on the way.

The mayoral election will be between Chelsea Cooper, Tim Johnson and Maddox on Aug. 25.

