Family advocacy program uses virtual events to raise awareness

Each year, the Army observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.
This year’s campaign theme is “United to End Abuse.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort Rucker Family Advocacy Program planned and delivered virtual events with the help of our military and civilian community partners.
Event kits containing all of the supplies for virtual events were distributed throughout the community.
Events included “Paint it Purple.” The wonderful staff at the Fort Rucker Arts and Crafts Center prerecorded a video tutorial that was posted on the Army Community Services Facebook page for participants to paint in the comfort of their homes.
“Hope Rocks” kits were distributed for participants to paint messages of hope, support, empowerment, and the hotline number for victims and survivors.
Rocks were placed in common areas for others to find. In addition to the kits, members of the “Rocking Fort Rucker” group created their own rocks for victims and survivors specifically for the Exchange Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse and The House of Ruth in Dothan.
These special rocks were delivered to the agencies at the end of the month. Family advocacy partnered with Corvias to “Shine a Light on DV.” Purple light bulbs and purple ribbons were distributed to residents to light up their porches to show victims and survivors they are not alone.
The “Chalk Messages of Hope” provided a way for special messages of support for victims and the hotline number to be seen on sidewalks at home and at work. One of the favorite annual events is “Family Game Night.” Over 200 new board games were distributed to families to encourage family time.
Participants were asked to send pictures of them participating in the events and sharing them on social media using #joinforcestoendabuse.
Public service announcements on the ACS Facebook page by the Directorate of Public Service, Family Life Chaplain, Lyster Army Health Clinic Family Advocacy Program and Employee Assistance Program have been posted and shared over 3,000 times.
The “Who Said This?” U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Twitter campaign highlighted messages from senior leaders. It was a first-time event and was well received on social media with more than 1,100 views – with more than 6,200 views of all of the virtual events.
We thank all of the many volunteers and community partners that helped us make this campaign successful during challenging times. Even though October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we ask that everyone continue to talk about it, share the hotline number and create awareness all year long. Please follow the Fort Rucker Army Community Services Facebook page, view the public service announcements and share all of the posts from October.
One out of four women and one out of seven men are victims of domestic violence. If you know someone being abused, please do not judge them and do not tell them what to do. Just listen and provide them with the Fort Rucker Domestic Violence hotline number – 334-379-7947.
A victim advocate can provide reporting options, safety planning and resources. Help is available.
