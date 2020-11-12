Family advocacy program uses virtual events to raise awareness

The “Chalk Messages of Hope” provided a way for special messages of support for victims and the hotline number to be seen on sidewalks at home and at work. One of the favorite an­nual events is “Family Game Night.” Over 200 new board games were distributed to families to encourage family time.

Participants were asked to send pictures of them participating in the events and sharing them on social media using #joinforcestoend­abuse.

Public service announcements on the ACS Facebook page by the Directorate of Public Service, Family Life Chaplain, Lyster Army Health Clinic Family Advocacy Program and Employee Assistance Program have been post­ed and shared over 3,000 times.

The “Who Said This?” U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Twitter campaign high­lighted messages from senior leaders. It was a first-time event and was well received on social media with more than 1,100 views – with more than 6,200 views of all of the virtual events.