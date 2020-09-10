Family celebrates second anniversary of kidney transplant

A local family celebrated the second anniversary of a life-saving kidney transplant with a drive-by parade Tuesday afternoon.
Damonte Marshall had just turned 5 when his mom, Kashebra Smith, got the call that he would be getting a new kidney, but the story of his health struggles go back much further.
Smith gave birth to twin boys Davonte and Damonte in 2013, but Damonte was born with a “lot of medical issues,” Smith said, including kidney disease.
Damonte was able to stay off of dialysis until shortly after he turned a year old and he stayed on it for around six months. Smith said he was taken off dialysis after repeated illnesses from other complications and would stay off for the next year and a half.
He had multiple surgeries during this period, and she said they worried each surgery would be the one to cause him to be put back on dialysis. Eventually, Damonte fell ill very quickly and was life-flighted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital where they discovered a dangerous case of the flu had put him into renal failure.
“When he gets sick, it’s zero to a hundred,” Smith said. “I was nervous, but I was also okay because I knew all the nurses knew him by heart and would take care of him when he got there.”
After the family returned home to Enterprise, Damonte continued his dialysis treatments in Birmingham for the next two and a half years, three days a week.
Nearly a month after his fifth birthday party, Smith and Damonte were back in Birmingham for another dialysis treatment, not knowing he would be sent home with a new kidney several weeks later.
Smith said Damonte wasn't feeling well before their trip, but he spiked a fever in treatment and his doctor had him admitted. He was in the hospital for three weeks while doctors adjusted his medication and was days away from going home when the call came.
“The charge nurse, Emily, knew the entire day he possibly had one on standby, but she didn’t want to tell me and get my hopes up since it wasn’t a perfect match. She had to keep this huge secret the entire day; she couldn’t tell anyone,” Smith said.
Around 7 p.m. that night, the night charge nurse was informed and instructed to keep the secret. Damonte and Smith were walking the halls, one of Damonte’s favorite activities, when Smith was told she had a phone call. It was the transplant coordinator letting her know they may have a kidney, and if everything worked out, he’d have surgery the next day.
“I was a nervous wreck. I didn’t get much sleep, I just paced the floor,” she recalled. “I got up and got ready at five the next morning in case we were good to go.”
Smith was again walking the halls when they told her the good news. Later on, the surgeon explained to her that because Damonte’s heart was on the wrong side of his body, his surgery would be complicated and would take longer than average. In the end, it was a success.
Tuesday, Sept. 8 was the exact two-year anniversary of the transplant, and Smith said that after a brief scare with his body rejecting the organ — that was quickly mended with a rotation of antibiotics and steroids — he’s grown into a happy, healthy kid.
“He’s really a happy go lucky kid for the most part,” she said.
Damonte’s parade featured cars decorated with balloons and signs and several participants even dressed up in costume to match Damonte's superhero outfit, including a cape. The Enterprise Police Department along with his teachers from Hillcrest Elementary School, friends and family all made the parade possible and helped to celebrate his milestone.
