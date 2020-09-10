Family celebrates second anniversary of kidney transplant

A local family celebrated the second anniversary of a life-saving kidney transplant with a drive-by parade Tuesday afternoon.

Damonte Marshall had just turned 5 when his mom, Kashebra Smith, got the call that he would be getting a new kidney, but the story of his health struggles go back much further.

Smith gave birth to twin boys Davonte and Damonte in 2013, but Damonte was born with a “lot of medical issues,” Smith said, including kidney disease.

Damonte was able to stay off of dialysis until shortly after he turned a year old and he stayed on it for around six months. Smith said he was taken off dialysis after repeated illnesses from other complications and would stay off for the next year and a half.

He had multiple surgeries during this period, and she said they worried each surgery would be the one to cause him to be put back on dialysis. Eventually, Damonte fell ill very quickly and was life-flighted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital where they discovered a dangerous case of the flu had put him into renal failure.

“When he gets sick, it’s zero to a hundred,” Smith said. “I was nervous, but I was also okay because I knew all the nurses knew him by heart and would take care of him when he got there.”

After the family returned home to Enterprise, Damonte continued his dialysis treatments in Birmingham for the next two and a half years, three days a week.

Nearly a month after his fifth birthday party, Smith and Damonte were back in Birmingham for another dialysis treatment, not knowing he would be sent home with a new kidney several weeks later.