Farm Center to house 18th annual Southeastern Youth Conference

At the Feb. 8 meeting, the Coffee County Commission unanimously waived the rental fee on the Farm Center for Refuge Church in New Brockton as it prepares to host its annual Southeastern Youth Conference.

Levi Key, speaking on behalf of Refuge Church, thanked the commission and noted this event has taken place for the past 18 years.

“We’ve been able to touch thousands of lives through this, the likes of which you’ve been a part of,” he said. “Every authority on this planet, God gives it, so to whatever degree we’re able to use that Farm Center it’s because you’ve allowed it.”

After last year’s attendance reached nearly 1,500 attendees, Key asked if the commission had any special requirements to be able to hold the event this year, and County Administrator Rod Morgan asked that they abide by all state and local health guidelines to include wearing masks and social distancing.

The conference is set to take place from March 11-14.

In other business:

Tom Dyess was reappointed to the Board of Equalization.

Rod Morgan and Gladys Yelverton were reappointed to the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission. Also appointed to the commission for the first time were Elba Mayor Tom Maddox and Elba councilman Jonathan Lockett.

A bid from South Alabama Contracting in the amount of $299,525 for the lift station and sewer main at the Ben E. Keith distribution center was accepted.

A bid from Fisher Tank Company in the amount of $554,000 for the fire suppression water tank at the Ben E. Keith distribution center was accepted.

The commission authorized the sale of two surplus Humvees from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

The commission approved a request to contract with Ingenuity to provide new software for the Coffee County Probate Office. Morgan said the monthly cost of this system is less than the one currently in use. Commissioner Jim Thompson abstained.

Commissioners approved the purchase of a new vehicle for the sheriff’s office after it was totaled in an incident involving a cow, which sadly succumbed to its injuries. Morgan said the insurance policy on the vehicle will pay for the majority of the cost of the replacement.

The next meeting was scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, and the meeting was adjourned.

