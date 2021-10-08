Fall Harvest Day at the Enterprise Farmers Market on Sept. 25 drew around 1,300 visitors throughout the day. The event featured seasonal produce, including boiled peanuts, fall squash, potatoes and ornamental pumpkins. Attendees also enjoyed fun activities, such as a Potato Race, a Peanut Pick-Off contest and the “Fall Harvest Treat Walk.”
Farmers Market holds successful Fall Harvest Day
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two employees and a student from Rucker Boulevard Elementary were recognized as Enterprise City School’s employees and student of the month at…
September 28
Jeffery is our newest Pet of the Week.
Mayor William E. Cooper signed a proclamation Sept. 28 declaring October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month to celebrate the co…
During the National Coalition of Certification Center’s (NC3) 8th Annual Leadership Summit, hosted virtually this year, Enterprise State Commu…
If community bankers weren’t busy enough continuing their heroic economic response to the pandemic, a recent proposal included in the 2022 bud…
The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education approved its budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and the school system’s 2021 capital plan on …
Enterprise will have an opportunity Friday to show appreciation for the local healthcare workers and first responders who have been brave and …
- Updated
A Luverne man died in a traffic accident Wednesday involving a passenger vehicle and a tow truck, according to the Enterprise Police Department.
September 21