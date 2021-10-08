 Skip to main content
Farmers Market holds successful Fall Harvest Day
Fall Harvest Day at the Enterprise Farmers Market on Sept. 25 drew around 1,300 visitors throughout the day. The event featured seasonal produce, including boiled peanuts, fall squash, potatoes and ornamental pumpkins. Attendees also enjoyed fun activities, such as a Potato Race, a Peanut Pick-Off contest and the “Fall Harvest Treat Walk.”

