Farmers Market kicks off opening of peak season with Saturday celebration

While fresh produce is really the star of the May 15 event, three local cooks will also be in the spotlight for the 2021 Enterprise Farmers Market Peak Season Kickoff.
Louis Cameron of The Olive Fruit, Ashton Cutts of Cutts Restaurant and Kelly Monaghan of Kelly’s Katering will be whipping up some delicious dishes in the Market conference room to demonstrate how to use some of the in-season items in recipes.
Everyone is invited to come watch and listen as the experienced chefs share their culinary style and skills.
Shoppers will have plenty to choose from under the pleasant shade of the covered pavilion. Corn, new potatoes, onions, zucchini, strawberries and the first Chilton County peaches of the season will be among the fresh produce available.
The Season Kickoff gets under way at 7 a.m. with a number of vendors featuring produce such as greens, tomatoes, squash and eggplant, along with honey and all kinds of jams, jellies, salsas and baked goods. A variety of arts and crafts vendors will also be on hand with beautiful handmade items that will be great for yourself or someone who deserves a one-of-a-kind gift.
“We are excited about the new season here at the Farmers Market,” said Market Manager Birgit Briggs. “We are a year-round market, open anytime our vendors have seasonal produce or other items to sell, but from now through July is when a greater variety of homegrown vegetables are maturing and in plentiful supply.”
Briggs said each year it is a delight to see the first harvesting of crops like squash, peas, corn and strawberries.
Briggs is welcoming back many of the growers that market customers have been accustomed to purchasing fresh foods from Billy Peters, Cherin Shaw and Marsha Edhegard. This season also introduces several new produce vendors with nice produce.
In addition to baked goods available from vendors, the Enterprise Lions Club will have their food truck at the Market to sell hot dogs, drinks and other snacks.
Door prizes will be given out throughout the morning and a table with recipes and coloring pages for the kids will be set up.
“We hope everyone will come out and enjoy the day with us,” Briggs said.