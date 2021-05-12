Farmers Market kicks off opening of peak season with Saturday celebration

While fresh produce is really the star of the May 15 event, three local cooks will also be in the spotlight for the 2021 Enterprise Farmers Market Peak Season Kickoff.

Louis Cameron of The Olive Fruit, Ashton Cutts of Cutts Restaurant and Kelly Monaghan of Kelly’s Katering will be whipping up some delicious dishes in the Market conference room to demonstrate how to use some of the in-season items in recipes.

Everyone is invited to come watch and listen as the experienced chefs share their culinary style and skills.

Shoppers will have plenty to choose from under the pleasant shade of the covered pavilion. Corn, new potatoes, onions, zucchini, strawberries and the first Chilton County peaches of the season will be among the fresh produce available.

The Season Kickoff gets under way at 7 a.m. with a number of vendors featuring produce such as greens, tomatoes, squash and eggplant, along with honey and all kinds of jams, jellies, salsas and baked goods. A variety of arts and crafts vendors will also be on hand with beautiful handmade items that will be great for yourself or someone who deserves a one-of-a-kind gift.