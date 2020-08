The Enterprise Police Department is investigating a fatal ATV accident that occurred at Bama Jam Farms on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 11:41 p.m.

Witnesses reported that a passenger riding in a side-by-side ATV fell out of the vehicle while it was in motion and sustained severe injuries.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and has been identified as Charles Angus Gainey, age 38, of Samson.

