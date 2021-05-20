Faught bids farewell to Enterprise City Schools

After serving the Enterprise City School System for the last 20 years, and working in education for five years previously, Superintendent Greg Faught attended his last Board of Education meeting last Wednesday.
A native of Lakeland, Fla., Faught moved to Alabama in 1998 with his wife and Enterprise native Helen to accept the assistant principal position at Girard Middle School in Dothan. In 2001, the principal’s job opened at Enterprise Junior High School. Faught worked as principal until 2012 before becoming Secondary Education Curriculum Supervisor, and in 2014 he transitioned to the role of Assistant Superintendent/Essential Director of Operations.
From October to November 2016, Faught assumed the role of acting superintendent and was named as the interim on Nov. 29, 2016. In 2017, Faught interviewed against three others and was hired.
“I wanted to let everyone know what an incredible journey it’s been for me in the field of education over the last 25 years. I came to Alabama 23 years ago with my wife, and I’d like to thank her for being a source of strength and reason throughout my career, especially when things got really, really hectic,” he said at the end of last Wednesday’s board meeting. “I’ve been very fortunate to have worked alongside many like-minded professionals during my career who have the same uncompromising expectations that I do, and that’s to put children first.”
Faught said one of the projects he’s most proud of is one he took on after he was first appointed: establishing a clear vision and direction for the school system.
“That was an area we had gotten dinged on in our last accreditation visit, and it fell under leadership capacity, so when I came in, myself, the principal and Central Office staff spent an entire year on our vision statement and met every month,” he said. “I’m really proud of that and of getting off on the right foot. We started on that in November 2016, and the board approved it in February 2018, so we really took our time with it and made sure that we got input from everyone, including the teachers from the different schools.”
Other notable projects over the last four and a half years were developing a sweeping capital plan last fall that included major renovations to several schools and athletic facilities, receiving an A on the state report card, building the new Coppinville Junior High School in 2017, restructuring and rezoning the elementary schools, upgrades to roofs and storm shelters at the schools and reacquiring the former College Street Elementary School and subsequently turning it into the Enterprise Career & Technology Center in 2018.
He also took a moment to thank the board members he’s served with over the years and for their willingness to work.
“There were many issues that needed to be addressed upon my taking this position, and I can say without hesitation that we met each one of those challenges head on. If you look back through the tunnel of the last four years, it’s pretty amazing what we’ve been able to accomplish together, along with our staff,” he said.
Robert Doerer, whose five-year tenure is also winding down, received special recognition from the soon-to-be-former superintendent.
“I appreciate his five years with us. It’s a thankless job, and I appreciate the support, the encouragement, the wisdom, the friendship and the leadership he’s extended to me over the last several years,” Faught said. “He’s done a great job under some difficult circumstances, and I appreciate him very much.”
He also had one last message for the school system and the graduating class of 2021.
“My hope moving forward is that Enterprise City Schools will always stand for excellence, and I believe that it will,” he said. “I know that the board will continue to meet every challenge head on with openness, honesty and the wisdom required to secure a better future for our students.
“To the graduating seniors coming up, I wish you all the best. Continue to work hard, and you will succeed.”
Later in the meeting, board member Steven Duke nominated Rodrick Caldwell to serve as Board President and Marty Williams to serve as Board Vice President for the upcoming year, and the vote was unanimous. In his first action as president, Caldwell welcomed newcomer Joan Newman who was appointed to replace former president Reid Clark. She will serve through the remaining length of his term.