Faught bids farewell to Enterprise City Schools

Faught said one of the projects he’s most proud of is one he took on after he was first appointed: establishing a clear vision and direction for the school system.

“That was an area we had gotten dinged on in our last accreditation visit, and it fell under leadership capacity, so when I came in, myself, the principal and Central Office staff spent an entire year on our vision statement and met every month,” he said. “I’m really proud of that and of getting off on the right foot. We started on that in November 2016, and the board approved it in February 2018, so we really took our time with it and made sure that we got input from everyone, including the teachers from the different schools.”

Other notable projects over the last four and a half years were developing a sweeping capital plan last fall that included major renovations to several schools and athletic facilities, receiving an A on the state report card, building the new Coppinville Junior High School in 2017, restructuring and rezoning the elementary schools, upgrades to roofs and storm shelters at the schools and reacquiring the former College Street Elementary School and subsequently turning it into the Enterprise Career & Technology Center in 2018.

He also took a moment to thank the board members he’s served with over the years and for their willingness to work.