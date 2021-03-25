Faught retiring from Enterprise City Schools

“It’s been a wonderful time here and a wonderful experience for me and my family,” he said. “The caliber of people here, of our teachers, the support staff and the administrators is second to none, and it always has been. We’ve always been able to attract quality people to the school system, and that makes all the difference in the world.”

With his departure at the end of the school year, the board is set to change dramatically going forward. The Enterprise City Council is in the process of replacing former Board President Reid Clark, who had to resign due to family health issues earlier this year, and board member Bob Doerer will finish his term this spring. Faught said part of what makes this board so special is that everyone was appointed to their positions.

“It’s an appointed board and is made up of citizens who are volunteering their time. They’re not compensated,” he said. “I just appreciate them so much for doing that. They’re giving people. The relationship between the board and the superintendent is so important, and the boards that I’ve worked for have been really easy to get along with, they do their homework and they work really hard to do what’s best for the kids. They don’t necessarily have a neighborhood that they answer to, and they shouldn’t. It should be about making the best decisions for the teachers and the students, and that should be it. There’s so many school boards across the country that are not like that, so I’m very proud of Enterprise and I think that they should continue to appoint their members just for that reason.”