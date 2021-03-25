Faught retiring from Enterprise City Schools

After serving the Enterprise City School System for the last 20 years, Superintendent Greg Faught has announced that he will retire at the end of this school year.
Faught, a native of Lakeland, Fla., moved to Alabama in 1998 with his wife and Enterprise native Helen to accept the assistant principal position at Girard Middle School in Dothan. In 2001, the principal’s job opened up at Enterprise Junior High School. Faught worked as principal until 2012 before becoming Secondary Education Curriculum Supervisor, and in 2014 he transitioned to the role of Assistant Superintendent/Essential Director of Operations.
From October to November 2016, Faught assumed the role of acting superintendent and was named as the interim on Nov. 29, 2016. In 2017, Faught interviewed against three others and was hired.
Faught said one of the projects he’s most proud of is one he took on after he was first appointed: establishing a clear vision and direction for the school system.
“That was an area we had gotten dinged on in our last accreditation visit, and it fell under leadership capacity, so when I came in, myself, the principal and Central Office staff spent an entire year on our vision statement and met every month,” he said. “We felt like if we were going to be successful, we needed to have a common vision, chart our course and head in the right direction. I’m really proud of that and of getting off on the right foot. We started on that in November 2016, and the board approved it in February 2018, so we really took our time with it and made sure that we got input from everyone, including the teachers from the different schools.”
Other notable projects over the last four and a half years are developing a sweeping capital plan last fall that included major renovations to several schools and athletic facilities, receiving an A on the state report card, building the new Coppinville Junior High School in 2017, restructuring and rezoning the elementary schools, upgrades to roofs and storm shelters at the schools and reacquiring the former College Street Elementary School and subsequently turning it into the Enterprise Career & Technology Center in 2018.
With many of those projects in the capital plan already underway, and others long completed, Faught said he felt like he’d accomplished what he set out to do when he applied for the job.
“We’ve had some really uncomfortable, maybe even controversial, issues to address, but we’ve not shrunk from those responsibilities. We met them head on and addressed them, hopefully in a satisfactory way,” he said. “I’m confident that I’ve done my job. We’re in a good spot, and we’ve got some things underway to where we hope everyone can see the fruits of our labor and have something to be proud of as well. In everyone’s career, I feel like there’s a right time to leave, and this is the right time.”
Faught said becoming superintendent was a natural progression after moving up in rank, but that he never intended on being a long-term superintendent.
“It just kind of happened naturally, and as I began to work here in the central office, I went from curriculum to assistant superintendent and then it became something that I thought could maybe happen one day, and it did,” he said. “It was a nice transition. It’s a difficult, pressure packed job, but very rewarding because you get to implement things that help children and help teachers do their jobs.”
Though he’ll remember his time as head of Enterprise City Schools fondly, he recalls his days as principal at the now-defunct middle school as some of the best.
“I really enjoyed it. When I started here in Enterprise, it was like heaven as far as school systems go because I’d been in several other ones, and this place was unique,” he said. “I know it’s changed some over the years, but it was really a pleasant place to be as a principal and a really wonderful experience for me—probably my favorite years here were as principal. When you’re the principal of a school, you’re like a star. The kids all like you and look up to you and you get to be around them a lot. The further you go up in administration, you begin to miss that.”
Faught said it’s been a special experience for his children to grow up in his wife’s hometown and attend the same schools she did. Their oldest, Emily, a student at the University of Alabama, was just a year old when they moved to Enterprise, and they still have two boys currently in school.
“It’s been a wonderful time here and a wonderful experience for me and my family,” he said. “The caliber of people here, of our teachers, the support staff and the administrators is second to none, and it always has been. We’ve always been able to attract quality people to the school system, and that makes all the difference in the world.”
With his departure at the end of the school year, the board is set to change dramatically going forward. The Enterprise City Council is in the process of replacing former Board President Reid Clark, who had to resign due to family health issues earlier this year, and board member Bob Doerer will finish his term this spring. Faught said part of what makes this board so special is that everyone was appointed to their positions.
“It’s an appointed board and is made up of citizens who are volunteering their time. They’re not compensated,” he said. “I just appreciate them so much for doing that. They’re giving people. The relationship between the board and the superintendent is so important, and the boards that I’ve worked for have been really easy to get along with, they do their homework and they work really hard to do what’s best for the kids. They don’t necessarily have a neighborhood that they answer to, and they shouldn’t. It should be about making the best decisions for the teachers and the students, and that should be it. There’s so many school boards across the country that are not like that, so I’m very proud of Enterprise and I think that they should continue to appoint their members just for that reason.”
Faught’s last official day in office is June 30, and he plans on spending time with his family, pursing his other interests and taking the time to decide what to do next. One thing that remains clear is that his family will remain a part of this community.
“Twenty years is a long time, but it’s been a good ride. I’ve enjoyed it and I’ve enjoyed the people and this community, and we intend to stay here and see our kids through school,” he said. “We plan to be involved. I’m going to focus on my family and some personal interests I want to pursue, but first I’m going to take a few months to relax and see what the future holds.”