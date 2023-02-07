The City of Enterprise is seeking feedback about the future of downtown through a survey of property owners, business owners, and community members.

The Downtown Overlay District survey, created by the Main Street Enterprise board of directors and the Main Street Enterprise Design and Economic Vitality committees, will be used to develop a proposal for Enterprise City Council. The survey is focused strictly on the properties within the Main Street Enterprise district boundary.

“This proposal will allow the city to understand what the community is looking for when it comes to the future of downtown Enterprise,” Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery said. “The feedback we receive will allow us to not only better craft ordinances that will protect our historic buildings, but also create guidance for growth and development in the area.”

A Downtown Overlay District would establish specific uses and design standards to guide future development and redevelopment, to balance pedestrian and traffic needs, and to protect and enhance the original pattern of development.

Design and land development standards are intended to be flexible and encourage design diversity and variation.

“We want to protect the vitality of downtown Enterprise,” Montgomery said. “I’m told more than 20 years ago downtown was a ghost town and that’s certainly not the case today. We want to continue to invest in our vibrant downtown, attract new businesses, and create a place that residents and tourists want to spend their time and hard-earned money.”

The survey can be found at www.enterprisedowntown.com/survey and will remain open through March 10. Results of the survey will be presented later this year.