Fenner talks MCE programs to NARFE

Despite being just a “small, community hospital,” Medical Center Enterprise is the city’s third largest employer and contributed over $87 million to the community in 2020.
Lisa Fenner, marketing director and HIPAA compliance privacy officer at MCE, recently spoke to the Enterprise NARFE (National, Active, and Retired Federal Employees) chapter about MCE’s programs, services and accreditations.
“Everyone knows that we take care of patients,” she said. “That’s what hospitals do, right? But what people don’t know is what we have to do in order to take care of patients, or the ways we’re recognized by state and federal organizations because of the great work our staff does.”
MCE is accredited by The Joint Commission. To receive this accreditation, the federal organization evaluates the hospital every two years from top to bottom.
“They follow patients from the time they walk in the door until the time they leave in their paper history to make sure we’re doing everything right, and that is a huge benefit to our patients,” Fenner said.
The hospital has also been designated as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital by The Joint Commission and as a Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Achievement Award Hospital by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.
“Every four years, they come in and they take apart our stroke program and make sure we’re doing everything according to best practice,” Fenner said. “Time is of the essence when you think you’re having a stroke. The number one thing to do: don’t get in your car and drive to the hospital. Call 911. They can start treatment while they’re at your house and get you to the hospital in a timely manner.
“One million brain cells die per minute when you have a stroke, and that’s why you don’t get in your car and drive to the hospital.”
Regarding cancer screenings, MCE was named as a Designated Lung Cancer Screen Center and a Designated Mammography Imaging Facility by the American College of Radiation; they now offer a new lung-screening tool in the x-ray department that can detect lung cancer in the earliest stages and a new software for 3D mammograms that can detect breast cancer two to three years earlier than a normal mammogram can. Fenner also stressed the importance and making sure the radiologist evaluating your x-ray images is board certified.
“If they’re not, they may not know what they’re looking for. Always ask questions—it’s your right, and it’s your healthcare,” she said.
BCBS also named MCE as a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacements. The medical center hosts a joint replacement seminar every two weeks, and Fenner said a new, monthly pain management clinic will kick off soon for those who aren’t quite ready to make the jump to replacement surgery and want to explore other avenues first. Both seminars are free, and those interested in joining should speak to their doctor for more information.
Additional national and state designations include: Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care accreditation from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association; Accredited Sleep Center by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine; Computed Tomography Accredited Facility by the American College of Radiology; Heart Failure SILVER Achievement Award Hospital by the American Heart Association; and STEMI Referring Center—SILVER Achievement Award Hospital by the American Heart Association.
One of the biggest recognitions MCE has received, though, is boasting a four-star rating from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
“What this means is we received four out of five stars based on quality and patient safety. It takes a lot of work to get four out of five stars,” Fenner said. “We do so many programs in our hospital for patient safety and awareness so that our staff know everything they need to know about that patient and how to keep them safe and get them healthy again.”
In order to help support the community, Medical Center Enterprise offers the following programs:
Transitional Care Program
Diabetic Education Classes
Hospital Volunteer Program
Healthy Woman
Senior Circle
To help support its staff during COVID, MCE’s administration launched a peer-nominated Nursing Excellence Award, names multiple Employees of the Month each month and also created the Daisy Award.
“COVID was very rough on our staff, but we survived. We provided care to hundreds of patients who were admitted to our hospital and helped them get better,” Fenner said. “We want our staff to know how much we appreciate them because without them, we couldn’t take care of you guys.”
As part of the COVID response, MCE offered Monoclonal Antibody Infusion therapy to patients who qualified and also gave over 1,300 vaccines to healthcare workers and other essential personnel.
Facts and Figures
Medical Center Enterprise is a 131-bed hospital with 130 medical staff. Last year, MCE had 26,400 ER visits, 3,700 inpatient admissions, 900 births, 4,700 surgeries and 66,000 outpatient visits for a total of 101,700 patients served.
“That’s three times the population of Enterprise, and over twice the population of Coffee County,” Fenner said.
MCE also invested $1,889,000 into capital projects and improvements, paid $3,418,000 in property and sales tax and $21,814,000 in payroll, spent $25,715,000 in the local economy and donated over $5,000 to local charities and organizations. The biggest expense, though, is uncompensated care at $34,364,000.
“This is a patient that comes to the ER and they have to have surgery and are in the hospital for five to six days, and they don’t have insurance and can’t afford to pay their bill,” Fenner said. “These are patients we care for that we know we are not getting any money on, that we’ve written off, because that’s what hometown hospitals do.”
Fenner said that sadly, the majority of those patients are veterans.
“A lot of those are veterans that have fallen on hard times, and some of them unfortunately live back behind Walmart in a tent. The illness or injury they had that brought them to the hospital has caused them to not be able to work, and they don’t have supplement for that yet,” she said. “There are a lot of different reasons that put people into that category of not being able to pay for their healthcare, and the last thing that our administration ever wants to do is have our bill be the reason you can’t put food on the table.”
In total, MCE last year contributed $87,205,000 to the local community in 2020, and Fenner said that was only possible because of the loyal patients who continue to trust them with their healthcare.
Upcoming plans for MCE include re-launching the Healthy Woman and Senior Circle programs and renovations to the emergency department to include a psyche room.
For more information about Medical Center Enterprise and what is has to offer, visit https://www.mcehospital.com.