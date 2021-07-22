Fenner talks MCE programs to NARFE

“This is a patient that comes to the ER and they have to have surgery and are in the hospital for five to six days, and they don’t have insurance and can’t afford to pay their bill,” Fenner said. “These are patients we care for that we know we are not getting any money on, that we’ve written off, because that’s what hometown hospitals do.”

Fenner said that sadly, the majority of those patients are veterans.

“A lot of those are veterans that have fallen on hard times, and some of them unfortunately live back behind Walmart in a tent. The illness or injury they had that brought them to the hospital has caused them to not be able to work, and they don’t have supplement for that yet,” she said. “There are a lot of different reasons that put people into that category of not being able to pay for their healthcare, and the last thing that our administration ever wants to do is have our bill be the reason you can’t put food on the table.”

In total, MCE last year contributed $87,205,000 to the local community in 2020, and Fenner said that was only possible because of the loyal patients who continue to trust them with their healthcare.

Upcoming plans for MCE include re-launching the Healthy Woman and Senior Circle programs and renovations to the emergency department to include a psyche room.

For more information about Medical Center Enterprise and what is has to offer, visit https://www.mcehospital.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.