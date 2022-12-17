Fez is SOS Pet of the Week

Meet Fez, our Pet of the Week. If you have visited SOS Animal Shelter, you have probably seen Fez. He has been with us about nine months and is always up for playing, whether it be with a human or another pup.

Fez came to the shelter as a free-spirited teenager and has grown into a very handsome adult. He loves playing with the younger pups and is like a big brother to them. He kindly reminds them to eat dinner out of their own bowl and calms them when they are playing too rough.

Fez loves meeting new humans as well, but unfortunately, it’s usually his younger roommates who find a home first. We keep telling him the right family just hasn’t come along yet.

Fez has completed all his vetting to make sure that he will always be a big brother, but not a father. He is heart-worm negative and is microchipped.

Fez is looking for a forever family; he hopes the time comes soon when it will be him being adopted, rather than his puppy roommates. Stop into the SOS Shelter on Highway 134 in Enterprise to meet Fez today.