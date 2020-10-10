Fighting for a cure

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual international campaign aimed at increasing awareness of this common disease, with the long-term goal of someday ending it entirely.

Although deaths from breast cancer continue to decline, they’re falling at a slower rate than in previous years, and the number of cases we’re seeing is rising. It is important that we take this opportunity to talk about breast cancer facts, warning signs and risks, treatment options, and more.

Each year in the United States, over 250,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 42,000 lose their battle with this terrible disease. The American Cancer Society estimates that around 276,480 new cases will be diagnosed this year with 42,170 deaths.

Breast cancer is not as nearly as common among men as it is with women, but it is still possible for men to develop this disease. An estimated 2,620 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women in the U.S., and there are currently more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors across America.