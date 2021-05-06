Final Main Street rebranding design is revealed

Both designs use the same bright color scheme. Along with the new logos for downtown Enterprise and Main Street, the presentation also included possible designs for banners, signs and advertisements that incorporate the new branding.

Main Street Enterprise Director Cassidi Kendrick said that she was pleased with the way the branding turned out and how the whole process went.

“I couldn’t be more happy with the way that this looks, especially the buildings that were chosen to be up there…,” Kendrick said. “Every other building up there has a historic marker in front of their place to show their significance of being in our downtown. We have so many beautiful architectural elements in our district that we could have highlighted a million more, but this turned out so wonderful.”

T-shirts and stickers using the new design were available for purchase after the presentation, and Kendrick said the logos would be used on more merchandise and the website for downtown Enterprise.

Wirth said she is excited to come back to Enterprise and see how the designs are implemented.

“It’s so exciting,” Wirth said. “There’s always been a level of, ‘Let’s go out and get things done’ that’s been exciting about Enterprise, and to have this kind of group show up to the reveal knowing that there’s still more work ahead for them to implement, it’s very satisfying. They’re still interested, they’re still engaged, they’re still involved, and I hope they’re happy because this is the result of everything they provided to us.”

