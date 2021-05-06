Final Main Street rebranding design is revealed

The final rebranding design for Main Street Enterprise was revealed at a presentation by Main Street Alabama Wednesday night during a Cinco de Mayo themed celebration at the Enterprise Farmers Market.
The reveal comes over a month after the Main Street Alabama branding team visited Enterprise to learn more about the city and how it should be represented. The visit included a tour of the city, several focus groups and a town hall meeting.
Mary Helmer Wirth, president and state coordinator for Main Street Alabama, began the presentation with the color scheme used in the branding, which featured a bright variety of colors.
“We wanted a fairly broad color palette, because Enterprise is a pretty cool city with a lot of fun things going on,” Wirth said. “All of these colors tie into some of the other colors used in brands across the city and the region, but also the festive atmosphere that you guys have going here on a general basis.”
Wirth said one of her favorite parts of the branding process is the brand statement. She said the brand statement is used almost as a way to introduce the brand itself and is personal to the city. The statement for Enterprise rebranding tells the history of the city, its past struggles and its relationship with Fort Rucker.
The main two logos revealed were for downtown Enterprise and Main Street Enterprise. The downtown logo features several notable buildings from the downtown area and references to different aspects of the city, such as the boll weevil monument. The new main street logo is revamped version of the old logo, with both designs featuring a lamppost.
Both designs use the same bright color scheme. Along with the new logos for downtown Enterprise and Main Street, the presentation also included possible designs for banners, signs and advertisements that incorporate the new branding.
Main Street Enterprise Director Cassidi Kendrick said that she was pleased with the way the branding turned out and how the whole process went.
“I couldn’t be more happy with the way that this looks, especially the buildings that were chosen to be up there…,” Kendrick said. “Every other building up there has a historic marker in front of their place to show their significance of being in our downtown. We have so many beautiful architectural elements in our district that we could have highlighted a million more, but this turned out so wonderful.”
T-shirts and stickers using the new design were available for purchase after the presentation, and Kendrick said the logos would be used on more merchandise and the website for downtown Enterprise.
Wirth said she is excited to come back to Enterprise and see how the designs are implemented.
“It’s so exciting,” Wirth said. “There’s always been a level of, ‘Let’s go out and get things done’ that’s been exciting about Enterprise, and to have this kind of group show up to the reveal knowing that there’s still more work ahead for them to implement, it’s very satisfying. They’re still interested, they’re still engaged, they’re still involved, and I hope they’re happy because this is the result of everything they provided to us.”