Financial relief for storm-related damage to forestland

Financial relief may be available to assist timber owners who suffered damages as a result of the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes that left a path of destruction across several counties in Alabama on Jan. 12.

The Alabama Forestry Commission encourages adversely affected forest landowners to reach out to their local Farm Service Agency offices to request funding through the Emergency Forest Restoration Program. Landowners will need to submit a request for EFRP so that an Environmental Assessment can be done regarding their storm-related damages.

Once enough landowners have reached out to the FSA, implementation of EFRP will be requested. Although there is no guarantee, the more interest is generated, the likelier the program will be activated. ERFP must be activated for assistance to be offered.

To find contact information for your local FSA office, visit https://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app

The mission of the Alabama Forestry Commission is to protect and sustain Alabama’s forest resources using professionally applied stewardship principles and education, ensuring that the state’s forests contribute to abundant timber and wildlife, clean air and water, and a healthy economy. For more information about the Alabama Forestry Commission, visit the AFC website at www.forestry.alabama.gov