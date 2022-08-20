Finding fruit the ole fashioned way

There was a family-sized blackberry patch behind the original House of Adams wherein grew the planet’s smallest berries, volunteering to be hand-picked.

Small berries posed nary a problem for Nell Adams, who never met a berry she didn’t like for making jams, jellies, cobblers, and blackberry nectar, all delicious, all missed in today’s HoA.

What ain’t missed are countless sweaty battles against overwrought gnats, predatory praying mantises, high-strung thorns and occasional writhing green snakes that delighted in slithering into pickin’ buckets.

Hmmm.

The winter Gramma and Grampa Adams abandoned their Michigan home six weeks to room/board in the one-bedroom castle in our backyard, Grampa, a mason, poured us a front-yard sidewalk and built a rectangular cement pond for his favorite grandchild in back.

On three sides of the pool, Mother planted canna lilies; those red flowers attracted hummingbirds and butterflies aplenty, even in years before Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” helped do away with DDT successful American farmers used to produce crops.

We also had two apple trees that bore fruit the size of small lemons, the lone fruit currently growing hereabouts.

Greg Walls and your scribe, using salt filched from Mother’s kitchen, seasoned and ate more apples than we dared count, despite being advised, “Y’all’re gonna get bellyaches eatin’ those green apples!”

We countered those repeated warnings as best we could: We hid out on the backside of the trees where even eagle eyes couldn’t spot us.

Our yard also had eight volunteer mimosa trees that outgrew everything else, except bahia grass that screamed as it grew in the 35 x 78-yard football field beside the house.

Mimosa blossoms produce one of the world’s most addictive aromas and the tree’s limbs, trimmed to proper length and flash-seasoned, made fine horses for young cowboys.

But mimosa limbs weren’t suitable substituting for Ol’ Diz charcoal briquets the time we bought and paid for a $1 grill the late Junior Counts sold 1,000 of one summer at nearby Southern Oil Co.

Ain’t enough Hunt’s ketchup in a family-sized tub to mask the ornery mimosa taste in medium-rare hamburgers.

Greg’s granddaddy/our next-door neighbor, the late Red Paschal, had a massive, highly productive fig tree, two plum trees, a scuppernong arbor, a pomegranate tree, and a partridge-ready pear tree.

We’d gorge ourselves on everything in the orchard ‘scusin’ the pomegranates, Mr. Red’s private stock.

Little did Mr. Red know, we’d found a use, besides as ammunition in fights, for wild maypops growing on vines bordering plots where fruits flourish.

While most folks deem maypops not worth a diddly-boo, when/if one survives to maturity, and is about to bust open, its seeds are flavorful substitutes for pomegranates.

Wonder what Mr. Red would think if he found pomegranates, now recognized as a healthy diet component, on sale in supermarkets for $5 apiece or discovered modern seed catalogs offer tender maypop seedlings for SALE.

Sixty years ago, near what’s now Enterprise Nursing Home, grew a pair of oak trees Greg and your scribe annually climbed to pull, shake/rattle/roll bullace vines entwined on every branch.

Mr. Red heaped the harvested purple fruit in a No. 2 washtub we carried home in his pickup’s bed.

And ate.

So, what triggered these aged, random thoughts?

Greg turned 72 yesterday and may think his sidekick forgot the Mimosa Kid’s big day …