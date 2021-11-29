Fine Arts Christmas showcase returning to campus

Enterprise State Community College’s Fine Arts Student Art Exhibit and Christmas Concert is returning to the ESCC campus this year, just in time for the start of the holiday season.

The annual event highlights the visual and musical talents of ESCC fine arts students. Last year, the event was presented virtually as a prerecorded concert and art show. This year, the community is invited to attend the event in person on Thursday, Dec. 2, to meet with student artists and watch student musical performances.

“We are pleased to welcome the community back to our campus for our annual in-person Student Arts Exhibit and Christmas Concert,” ESCC Fine Arts Division Chair Dr. Ken Thomas said. “The interaction between our students and their audiences is contagious. The energy that is shared cannot be replicated. I am always encouraged by the conversations that are shared with our students and guests.”

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with the Student Art Exhibit, located in the gallery of Forrester Hall. This visual arts exhibit will showcase how students utilize the artistic process through various forms of media to create diverse and personal pieces of art. The Christmas Concert will follow at 7 p.m. in the Student Center Multipurpose Room.