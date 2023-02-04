The 2023 Fins, Feathers and Flowers event at Lakepoint Resort State Park is scheduled for Feb. 17 through 19.

Like the Eagle Awareness weekends held at Lake Guntersville State Park, this event offers a variety of conservation-themed activities for all ages. The park is located at 104 Lakepoint Dr., in Eufaula.

“Fins, Feathers and Flowers is a great introduction to the many recreational opportunities available at Lakepoint State Park, Lake Eufaula and the national wildlife refuge,” said O’Dell Banks, Lakepoint superintendent. “In recent years we’ve expanded our field trip offerings to include boat tours of Lake Eufaula and tours of the Wehle Land Conservation Center. We’ve also added archery instruction at our recently completed community archery park. We invite anyone who is interested in the outdoors to attend.”

The weekend begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, with a conservation fair, evening social and welcome session. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives from various conservation groups throughout the state as well as Alabama State Parks naturalists and park rangers.

The evening’s featured speaker is farmer Allyson Andrews who will present a program entitled “Talking Buzz about Bees.” She is a third-generation beekeeper and owner of Andrews Double A Ranch, a farm in Eclectic. The evening will conclude with a guided night hike on Lakepoint’s Diverse Use Trail.

Saturday morning starts with a field trip to the Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge followed by breakfast at the lodge. Several birding, wildlife watching and outdoor recreation opportunities are also planned throughout the day, including a live birds of prey program by Raptor Ridge Wildlife Education and bird photography workshops presented by Beth Cowan Drake from Huntsville.

Saturday’s keynote speaker is Traci Wood with the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. In this presentation, she will speak about the life ecology of a bear, discuss the current population status of black bears in the state and provide tips on how to be “Bear Aware” in the event you are lucky enough to see a black bear in Alabama.

Sunday events include breakfast at the lodge and a field trip to the Wehle Land Conservation Center in Midway, Alabama. For a complete weekend schedule, visit www.alapark.com/fins-feathers-and-flowers-weekend.

Lakepoint State Park is offering a Fins, Feathers and Flowers overnight package that includes lodging for two nights and attendance at the social, dinner, breakfast, lectures, field trips and other presentations. For more information or reservations, call (334) 687-8011 or visit www.alapark.com.