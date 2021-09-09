Fire Chief Davis takes oath of office

Enterprise’s newly appointment Fire Chief Chris Davis was sworn in to his position by Mayor William Cooper at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
After taking the oath of office, Davis thanked his family for their support through the years. He also thanked the council, mayor, former Fire Chief Byron Herring and the members of his department.
“I’m going to do my best,” Davis said. “The fire department, I’ve got to thank them. Every single member of the fire department has been phenomenal through this transition. We went from all the experience on the planet to them giving me an opportunity. All of the firefighters have been fantastic. I want to thank them. They deserve it. They’ve been doing a lot of hard work and I’ve been throwing a lot at them… I appreciate all of you. I appreciate all the support that the fire department’s got, and I’m excited about the future with the Enterprise Fire Department.”
The council appointed Davis to the position at its meeting on Aug. 17 following Herring’s retirement. Davis is now the department’s longest-serving member, having spent 28 years in it. In addition to his work with the EFD, Davis has served as an EMS division program director at Enterprise State Community College since 2018, and served as paramedic, and second lieutenant and captain/CEO of the Enterprise Rescue Squad from 2006 to 2016.
In other business, the council:
Tabled two ordinances it was set to consider. The ordinances, one implementing a new business license code and schedule for the city and one regulating food trucks in the city, will undergo revisions before being considered at the council’s next meeting.
Approved a request from Chris Jones to obtain a permit to hold the Disabled Americans Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 Vet Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Approved a request from Tourism Director Tammy Doerer to obtain a permit and street closure for Girls Night Out on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. West College Street from Main Street to Railroad Street will be closed for the event.
Approved a resolution to authorize the city’s participation in the Alabama League of Municipalities (ALM) Economic Development Academy.
Set the city’s official trick-or-treating hours for Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation relative to a pass through of federal funds for a capital assistance project for the transportation of senior citizens. Funds will be utilized to purchase a 15 passenger transit van previously approved by the council for funding.