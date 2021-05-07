Fire Chief Herring retiring after 47 years of service

EDITED VERSION
Enterprise Fire Chief Byron Herring has announced his plans to retire after 47 years and seven months of service with the Enterprise Fire Department. Herring has served 26 years as chief, making him the longest serving fire chief in Alabama.
Herring began his career with the Enterprise Fire Department in 1973 at the age of 20 and was promoted to lieutenant after four years. He was then assigned to Northside Fire Station for six years before being promoted to captain and moving to Central Fire Station, where he served 11 years.
In September 1994, Herring was selected to become fire chief. Under his 26 years of leadership, the EFD has undergone many changes and improvements. In 2018, the department earned a Class 2 rating, putting it in the top 2% of departments in the nation. The rating reflects the quality of the EFD and its abilities, and enables homeowners and businesses to benefit from low insurance premiums.
Herring was also responsible for integrating emergency medical services into the fire department program of responsibilities. The department now handles around 3,500 calls per year.
In 2018, Herring was honored as Alabama’s Career Fire Chief of the Year. The award, the most prestigious honor the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs can bestow, recognizes outstanding fire chiefs whose actions and leadership in their profession, home, community and country serve as an example and challenge for all other chief fire executives throughout the Southeast.
At the announcement, Mayor William E. Cooper shared his appreciation for Herring’s years of service and said he will be greatly missed.
“Chief Herring has contributed in a monumental way to the well-being of our city and our citizens, more than we could ever really describe,” Cooper said. “We will miss him, but we respect his decision to retire at this time. He probably would have already retired if I had not asked him to stay a little longer, and I appreciate that.
“Byron has been an exemplary employee for the City of Enterprise, as well as a longtime personal friend. His wisdom and leadership has served Enterprise extremely well through all of these years.
“After 47 years and 7 months of service, he will be sorely missed. Having an employee with that much experience and professional expertise is rare, and we hate to lose that.
“We want to thank his family for sharing him with us through all these years and for the sacrifices that they had to make in order for him to answer the call of duty in times of emergency when others needed him. Chief, we are all wishing you well.”
Herring said the decision to retire wasn’t an easy one as you become part of a brotherhood when you join the fire service.
“It’s hard. I’m gonna miss it. I’m gonna miss this family here at the City and the Fire Department, but it’s time,” he said. “We say when you join the fire service, it gets in your blood, and you become part of a brotherhood, a family.”
However, he is looking forward to spending more time with his family, especially his wife Martha, who he says have endured many sacrifices in order for him to serve the residents of Enterprise.
“My family has been supportive and tolerant,” he said, explaining that throughout his career family dinners, trips and other plans have been interrupted to canceled because an emergency call would come in and he would have to report to work.
“When I had to go to work on my off days, she had to look after the kids and the farm,” he said. “One thing I look forward to is being able to stay at home with her during inclement weather. She always had to face that alone.”
Under Herring’s leadership, city officials said the people of Enterprise have enjoyed the benefits of having one of the best fire departments in the state and nation. In fact, it’s one of less than 1,600 from among about 50,000 across the nation who have achieved the Class 2 Fire Insurance rating.
Many fire service officers, firefighters and community leaders believe that’s no accident. They say a great fire department has to have a great chief, and they believe they’ve had the best in Chief Byron Herring.
“He has been a great chief, leader and mentor to me, his peers and our department,” said Capt. Chris Davis, who has worked with Herring for 28 years.
“I am truly honored to have been able to work with him. He is dedicated to community service and has made many personal sacrifices in order to make our community safer,” Davis said. “The citizens of Enterprise have little to no idea how much effort he has made in their safety and protection.”
Capt. Joey Stephenson started working at the Enterprise Fire Department in 2001 and said he’s seen the department come a long way from what it was when he started, and it was all done under the leadership of Chief Herring.
Retired Capt. Ricky James agreed, saying Herring has helped the department grow “by leaps and bounds.” When James started work in 1982, the EFD only had two stations, four fire engines and 15 men. Today, the department has seven fire engines, four stations and 51 men.
“He has always tried to move the fire department forward with new equipment and education, and he always looked after his men from the day he hired them until they retired.” James said. “I can honestly say I am very proud to have worked under his leadership and guidance. The fire department is like a family and Chief Herring is the father figure everyone looks up to.”
Stephenson concurs with James, Stephens and Shaver that character is a big factor in the respect that Herring commands both locally and across the state.
“He’s always been there for all of his men, whether it be work-related or personal life issues, to offer any advice or support he could, even if it was just to give them someone to talk to,” Stephenson said. “I don’t think I have ever met a more honest or hard-working man that shows the dedication that he has to this department.
“One of the things I have always looked up to Chief Herring for is that he is the same man outside the EFD that he is at the EFD. I know I have become a better firefighter and officer because of his leadership and support, and a better man outside the department as well.”
His co-workers and friends both within and outside the fire service say Herring would not easily accept praise for the positive influence he’s had on others. In fact, Herring said this week that no one person deserves all the credit for the growth of the EFD and its value to the community.
“We are a team, and it takes all of us,” he said. “I am extremely proud of all of our personnel and all the people I’ve worked with through the years. I’ve been very fortunate to have great captains and other firefighters as well that want to step up and take on leadership responsibilities.”
Herring believes the mark of a good leader is to lead by example, and he has tried to do that.
“I’ve had good mentors and I hope I could pass along the same kind of philosophies and knowledge that my mentors taught me,” he said.
Herring will officially retire on May 28 and a formal retirement ceremony is planned for May 26 at 4 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center.
Kay Kirkland with the City of Enterprise contributed to this article.