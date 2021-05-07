Fire Chief Herring retiring after 47 years of service

“I am truly honored to have been able to work with him. He is dedicated to community service and has made many personal sacrifices in order to make our community safer,” Davis said. “The citizens of Enterprise have little to no idea how much effort he has made in their safety and protection.”

Capt. Joey Stephenson started working at the Enterprise Fire Department in 2001 and said he’s seen the department come a long way from what it was when he started, and it was all done under the leadership of Chief Herring.

Retired Capt. Ricky James agreed, saying Herring has helped the department grow “by leaps and bounds.” When James started work in 1982, the EFD only had two stations, four fire engines and 15 men. Today, the department has seven fire engines, four stations and 51 men.

“He has always tried to move the fire department forward with new equipment and education, and he always looked after his men from the day he hired them until they retired.” James said. “I can honestly say I am very proud to have worked under his leadership and guidance. The fire department is like a family and Chief Herring is the father figure everyone looks up to.”

Stephenson concurs with James, Stephens and Shaver that character is a big factor in the respect that Herring commands both locally and across the state.