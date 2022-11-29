Fire chief reflects on EFD's selection as Christmas Parade grand marshal

If you ask Enterprise Fire Department Chief Christopher Davis to describe the people he works with, you’ll get a brief pause before a smile spreads across his usually stoic face.

He’s proud to tell anyone who asks about the men and woman who make up the 52-person force. The Fire Department will be recognized as grand marshal of the annual Enterprise Christmas Parade Thursday due to their heroic efforts in last month’s downtown fire.

“The community got to see what I see every day,” Davis said, reflecting on the Oct. 16 fire that ripped through and destroyed three downtown businesses, one residential structure and caused damage to another business. “I am happy the firefighters are getting recognition. It’s an honor to be the grand marshal.”

Davis notes not only hard work and commitment shown by firefighters that day but also compassion, as the fire was in the heart of the downtown community, right along the parade route.

“I want them to feel this when they walk down Main Street. I want them to know the community appreciates what they do day in and day out. If there is a fire in someone’s backyard, not everyone knows, but this one was smack down in the middle of downtown. Enterprise got to see what these firefighters really do.”

When it came time for the community to submit nominations for the grand marshal of this year’s Christmas parade, several came in for Davis and the entire Department.

“Chief Davis’s incredible leadership and calm during the recent downtown fire just raised my opinion of the entire EFD. To have such professionalism and kindness combined is so rare,” one nomination read. “We cannot praise him and his crew highly enough.”

“The actions of the entire fire department were heroic as they contained the Main Street fire. So grateful for their dedication to their jobs and their bravery in scary situations,” another nomination read.

As grand marshal, the fire department will lead a record-number of entries in the 2022 Christmas parade. Immediately behind the firefighters will be a fire engine full of their family members, as well as some walking alongside them.

“Without the families giving them the support, we couldn’t do what we do,” Davis said. “The pride that they have, the willingness they have, that’s what makes us successful.”

And the Enterprise community will also give the firefighters support at the parade, as thousands of spectators are expected to line Main Street for what is called the largest Christmas Parade in the Southeast.