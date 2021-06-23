Fire Department receives new, more efficient breathing gear

The EFD applied for the FEMA grant because providing high quality breathing air is critical for the safety of firefighters, Davis said. Now retired Fire Chief Byron Herring, who was chief at the time the grant was submitted last year, felt it was of vital importance to get new SCBA’s before the EFD had serious issues with non-operational breathing gear that would endanger firefighters and hinder them from performing their jobs to the best of their ability.

The 32 new breathing apparatus kits, which include two air bottles, and 16 new face pieces will ensure that all firefighters on duty at any given time will have a reliable air pack and protective mask.

“These are probably the best air packs on the market,” said Firefighter Clint Wright. “They are designed by firefighters for firefighters.”

Wright and firefighters Bobby Hice, Scott Stewart and Will Richardson agreed that the new SCBA’s weigh less and are designed to be more comfortable than the older gear.

“The weight is designed to be carried on the hips and lower body instead of your shoulders,” Richardson explained. “It reduces the strains and stress on your lumbar area.”