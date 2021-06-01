Five ways to keep cool and save on energy costs

As temperatures continue to rise as the south creeps into summer, now is a good time to consider ways to control energy costs and stay cool.

There are plenty of ways to keep your home pleasantly cool – and block the heat – during good old summertime.

Consider these ways to stay chill this summer, all while saving on electricity and helping to lower your power bill.

Be a cool cook

The old saying is true: If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. As temperatures rise throughout the day, using the oven will turn up the heat in your house. To avoid feeling uncomfortably warm, grill out to prepare a delicious family meal. Or use a crockpot, Instapot, toaster oven or microwave to cook lunch or dinner, without heating the entire house.

Keep the heat out

On the sunny side of your house, close the window blinds and curtains to prevent heat buildup during the day. Consider applying window film to help block the heat of the sun.

Give life to your air conditioner