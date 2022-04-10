Flag display raises awareness of veteran suicide

The mobile display of 660 flags for the “Flags For Forgotten Soldiers (3FS)” has started back after taking off for COVID-19. The first place it is being displayed is on the bypass hillside in front of Church on Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise.

The flags are to raise awareness and remind people of the issue of 22 suicides per day among veterans. That’s a staggering statistic, a number we’re familiar with but often can’t understand: 22 a day for 30 days in a month equals 660 a month, or 7,920 a year. What do these numbers really look like? These flags help give a visual as to the size of the issue. What can we do to help support our vets? If 660 people died each month in plane crashes, wouldn’t there be a public outcry? Why is the rate in Alabama higher than average?

Around two years ago, a gentleman from Cincinnati, Ohio, named Howard Berry, started a GoFundMe page for this project, the Flags For Forgotten Soldiers, with the goal to eventually have a display in each state. It was set-up to honor his son who had committed suicide in part due to “falling through the cracks” with the V.A. System, which three months after his death had told his father that they were treating the deceased son right then.

“Rather than take flags from that small organization, we have supplied our own flags and banners as I feel this is only fair,” stated Local Coordinator Travis Parker. “We can start the awareness by educating people so more will become involved in the fight to provide better health services. By the constant monthly movement of this display, the hope is to keep the issue fresh in people’s minds so if they know of someone who has some issues, we can get them help quicker. On one banner, there is the National Crisis Line number of 800-273-8255, press 1, or text 838255. The other banner has a local number of 334-806-2636”.

The display of 660 flags will remain at its current location for approximately a month and then move to various locations around town. Chic-fil-A has requested to be next on the journey.

“The purpose of the constant movement is to keep the awareness of the issue in front of people,” Parker said. “If they know someone who has issues that would like to talk to someone confidentially, they can call the local number at 334-806-2636. There is also a weekly Military Support Group that meets weekly at the Church on Boll Weevil Circle on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. The purpose is to give a private place to discuss their thoughts with people who may need this service. Totally free and confidential! The total lost to suicide is second only to what we lost in World War II and needs to be constantly in the back of people’s minds.”

This is a Partnership Project between the Coffee County Veterans and various local groups. The Wiregrass Sea Cadets and the Civil Air Patrol are helping with the repairs needed to the flags between uses. WoodmenLife has donated to the fund for replacement flags.