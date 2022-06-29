Flags for Forgotten Soldiers moves to Chick-fil-A

The Coffee County Veterans Organization and Chick-fil-A got an early start for the Fourth of July by putting up a display for the Flags For Forgotten Soldiers project.

Travis Parker of the Coffee County Veterans, which sponsors the displays, stated, “The display consists of 660 flags, which represents 22 veteran suicides a day for a month, and is moved around town periodically to keep the issue of veteran suicide in the forefront of people’s minds. The Military Support Group normally meets each Tuesday for Counseling Sessions, but is taking a break through the end of July. Anybody having issues they need to talk about in confidence can reach the group by calling locally 334-806-2636.”

Chick-fil-A is known for it’s support of the military and this is another way to show it. Marketing Director Kelly Ray said she is excited about the display, especially having it for a patriotic holiday, and Chick-fil-A being able to do their part in raising the awareness of the military suicide issue.

Coffee County Veterans is a group of volunteers that have started several veteran oriented projects in the community. They’ve been placing flags and wreaths on veterans graves for seven years through Flags-in and Wreaths Across America, have started the Retire Your Flag Program, the 9/11 Patriots’ Day Ceremony, Operation Gratitude, Memorial Day Remembrance, Flying Flags For Heroes, Luke’s Wings, We Honor Veterans and have just started the Alabama Hub for the Honor Flight Network. They have even more new projects lined up for the coming year.