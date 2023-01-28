 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fleming receives master gardener certificate

Fleming verified as Master Gardener

Georgia Fleming, left, is congratulated on attaining Master Gardner Certification by Alabama Cooperative Extension Service Regional Agent Megan Jones.

Alabama Cooperative Extension Service (ACES) Regional Agent Megan Jones presented Georgia Fleming, a member of the Coffee County Master Gardener’s Association, with a certificate which reads “Alabama Master Gardener is conferred on Georgia Fleming by ACES, Alabama A&M University and Auburn University.”

The certificate is awarded upon completion of the required course of study and the fulfillment of 50 hours of required volunteer service.

Individuals interested in becoming master gardeners should contact the Coffee County Extension Service, (334) 894-5596, to inquire about the next training session.

