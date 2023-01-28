Fleming receives master gardener certificate

Alabama Cooperative Extension Service (ACES) Regional Agent Megan Jones presented Georgia Fleming, a member of the Coffee County Master Gardener’s Association, with a certificate which reads “Alabama Master Gardener is conferred on Georgia Fleming by ACES, Alabama A&M University and Auburn University.”

The certificate is awarded upon completion of the required course of study and the fulfillment of 50 hours of required volunteer service.

Individuals interested in becoming master gardeners should contact the Coffee County Extension Service, (334) 894-5596, to inquire about the next training session.