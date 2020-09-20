Flooding outlook encouraging

More roads have opened and the flooding outlook is much better than originally predicted as Coffee County continues to clean up from Hurricane Sally.
The National Weather Service and the National River Forecast Center both revised predictions for the Pea River at Elba. They said the river crested at 7 p.m. Friday night at around 30 feet, well under original estimates. By Sunday, the level is expected to be under flood stage.
“What we think happened is a lot of the water from the creeks and everything got down to Elba before the water from the Pea River itself,” Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown said late Friday afternoon.
“We looked at some of the footage from the drones of the river. The Pea was sitting pretty quiet while the white water was moving pretty good. With that, it allowed the water to get through there a little bit faster. We think that was part of the contributing thing to our luck there.”
Another factor had to do with the track of the storm itself. Coffee County got around 10 inches of rain from the storm, the EMA director said, more than most surrounding areas.
“The center of the hurricane came just over the north part of our county. It sat on the Pike County-Coffee County line for two hours and just dumped rain,” Brown said. “The lucky thing is it didn’t go up any further and get into the basins.
“All that water happened near us and it flowed right at that point. It didn’t sit as long over Barbour County and didn’t drench that area. Again, another lucky thing for keeping the river rise lower than it could have been.”
Crews continue to examine roads that had been closed as they prepare to reopen.
“A lot of it is just waiting for the rivers to slowly go down. Then we’ll have to inspect the roads to make sure it’s safe and then open it again. A lot of that was due to water over the roads,” Brown said.
As of Saturday morning, County Road 682 at Double Bridges Creek was open. The following were closed:
CR 248 at Pea River crossing;
CR 332 closed to through traffic.
On Friday, County Roads 682 and 107 were opened.
On Friday, these roads were closed:
CR 205 approximately 1/2 mile East of AL Hwy 87;
CR 213 at Shoal Creek approximately 1 mile East of AL Hwy 87;
CR 474 at Pea River approximately 2 miles East of AL Hwy 189; CR 365 at Beaver Dam Creek approximately 1 mile north of CR 364;
CR 147 East of Pea River Bridge approximately 3/4 mile east of CR 114;
CR 723 at Sardis Creek Bridge approximately 1/4 mile south of CR 725.
