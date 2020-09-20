Flooding outlook encouraging

More roads have opened and the flooding outlook is much better than originally predicted as Coffee County continues to clean up from Hurricane Sally.

The National Weather Service and the National River Forecast Center both revised predictions for the Pea River at Elba. They said the river crested at 7 p.m. Friday night at around 30 feet, well under original estimates. By Sunday, the level is expected to be under flood stage.

“What we think happened is a lot of the water from the creeks and everything got down to Elba before the water from the Pea River itself,” Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown said late Friday afternoon.

“We looked at some of the footage from the drones of the river. The Pea was sitting pretty quiet while the white water was moving pretty good. With that, it allowed the water to get through there a little bit faster. We think that was part of the contributing thing to our luck there.”

Another factor had to do with the track of the storm itself. Coffee County got around 10 inches of rain from the storm, the EMA director said, more than most surrounding areas.