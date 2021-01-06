Florida detects third case of new COVID strain in US

After first being discovered in the United Kingdom in September, a mutated strain of COVID-19 was detected for the first time in the United States last Monday.

Known as B.1.1.7., experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the new strain is more contagious and more easily transmitted than the original virus, but so far has not been proven to cause more severe illnesses or increased risk of death.

"Because the variants spread more rapidly, they could lead to more cases and put even more strain on our heavily burdened health care systems," said Dr. Henry Walke, incident manager for the CDC's COVID-19 response. "We need to be even more vigilant in our prevention measures to slow the spread of COVID-19."

The virus was first spotted in southeastern England and was later found to be responsible for a quarter of cases in London by November. By the week of Dec. 9, it was reportedly responsible for 60 percent of cases in the city, the CDC said. On Dec. 28, it was discovered on US soil in Colorado in a COVID-19 patient with no reported travel history, leading experts to believe the virus was spreading from person to person within the community. California identified the second case two days later in another patient with no travel history.