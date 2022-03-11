Flower Lovers Garden Club plants trees at Westside Park

On February 22, 2022, at 2:22 p.m., Flower Lovers Garden Club planted 2 x 2 (=4) gingko trees at Westside Community Park to recognize Alabama’s Arbor Week.

The gingko tree is a native of China and is sometimes know as the maidenhair tree, probably because its fall foliage is a deep saffron yellow. Fossils very similar to the living species extend back to the Middle Jurassic approximately 170 million years ago.

Lynn McCreary, Arbor Week chairman, and Cyndy Weber, club president, arranged with Enterprise Parks and Recreation to plant the trees in the local historic park. The origins of the park, located at the corners of College, Ann and Dogwood Streets, go way back. Kathy Kelsoe Gammill and Bruce Byrd, who grew up in the neighborhood, said, “it’s always been there.” A FLGC member, who will go unnamed, said she got her first kiss in the 70’s in a game of spin the bottle near the swing set.

The property for the park had been donated to First Baptist Church by the Griffin Family. It was going to be a future mission of FBC, however that never happened. Through the years the park has been maintained by the city and the Lions Club and was called Lions Club Park because they donated the playground equipment.

According to Charlene Goolsby, on June 11, 2001 the Westside Neighborhood Association held its first meeting. At that meeting a goal to upgrade the park was agreed upon. The park also adjoins a wooded walking trail.

In February 2003 the late Ray Helms created and implemented a plan to upgrade the park. In order for the city to help with the upgrades, a long-term lease was reached with FBC. Since then, because of the city’s commitment and countless volunteer hours, the playground equipment has been upgraded and a gazebo, pavilion, picnic tables, restrooms and an irrigation system have been added.

Councilman Eugene Goolsby was on hand for the planting and shared the history of the park, noting it was the tireless dedication of Helms that made what the Westside Community Park is today. A plaque at the gazebo dated March 2007 names contributors and includes the Enterprise Pilot Club, Civitan Club, Homebuilders Association and Kimberli Fougeron, FBC and the community association. The gazebo benches were given in honor of Ray Helms, Catherine Brunson, Maisie Stanley and Rex Everage. Memorial gifts were made in memory of Helen Beber, Carolyn Byrd, Betty Dyess, Billy Sparks, Ted Hagerty, Eloise Kelsoe, Stacy Powell, Barbara Paschal, Diane Sangsland, Jerry Stephenson, Don Waters and Judy Watson.

FLGC chose the gingko trees to participate in Garden Club of Alabama’s President Lamar Merrill’s platform “Put Color in Alabama for Fall, Plant a Ginkgo or Maple Tree.”

Blake Faulk and Jack Hampton of the Enterprise Parks Recreation Department, provided the muscle to plant the seven-gallon mature gingkos.