Folsom named interim Daleville High School principal

DALEVILLE - Daleville Middle School Principal Ted Folsom will add interim Daleville High School principal to his title, the Daleville Board of Education unanimously decided at the meeting Wednesday.

Folsom will remain as DMS principal while serving in the DHS top slot, a post vacated upon the DBOE appointment of DHS Principal Josh Robertson to serve as interim Daleville City Schools Superintendent last week.

Folsom served as DHS assistant principal and transportation director for six years before being named DMS principal in July 2021.

Folsom was an administrator, teacher and coach in Georgia before he retired there. Under his leadership, Folsom helped improve his high school’s graduation rate and led his middle school to become a Distinguished Nationalist Title I School. Folsom received his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Valdosta State University in 1986, his master’s degree in foundations of education from Troy University in 2007 and his educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Valdosta State University in 2008.

Folsom and his wife, Kim, are the parents of a daughter and a son who graduated from Daleville High School in 2019.

In his ninth years as DHS principal, Robertson was named interim superintendent effective Nov. 9, the DBOE decided, in order not to have a leadership time gap because former Superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps’ resignation was effective the day before at 11:59 p.m.

She submitted her resignation to the DBOE Oct. 19, saying that she had accepted a position with the Alabama Association of Schools Boards as director of leadership that begins in December

Stamps will remain with the DCS in the capacity of advisor until she begins her new position with the state association of school boards.