Food Truck Friday will be held at Enterprise City Hall on Friday

  • Updated
The first 'Food Truck Friday' will be held at Enterprise City Hall this Friday, Aug. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

City officials said “Food Truck Friday” is a new program to be conducted once a month in the City Hall parking lot and will feature various vendors. This month’s featured vendors are Tasty Treats, with burgers, wings and more; Huey’s Walking Tacos; and J&R Dawgs.

Although the program is designed to give employees an enjoyable and fun lunchtime opportunity at their workplace, anyone who visits city hall for business or anyone who wants to stop by the convenient location for a food truck lunch are welcome and encouraged to support the local vendors.

