For perspective, think back to 1968

Someone last week asked the group what their favorite age was. I chose 11, when my thoughts centered on riding my bike and summer vacations. And if you think our country and the world are in turmoil now, perhaps remembering some events from that year will make you relax a bit, at least until you check into social media or turn on the news.

There were serious issues in 1968, when people just a few years older than me took a stand for their cause. Like on my birthday that year, May 17, while I was opening a few presents and likely enjoying one of Mom’s homemade chocolate cakes, a group later known as “The Catonsville Nine” were carrying out their protest of the Vietnam War. They were Catholic activists who burned draft files to protest the Vietnam War.

On that day, they went to the draft board in Catonsville, Maryland, took 378 draft files, brought them to the parking lot in wire baskets, dumped them out, poured homemade napalm over them and set them on fire. Looking back, I’m thankful I was born in 1957 and not ’47. Chocolate beats napalm every time.

“If someone thinks that love and peace are cliches that must have been left behind in the Sixties, that's his problem. Love and peace are eternal.” - John Lennon